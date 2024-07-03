This Morning host Cat Deeley reveals ‘security problem’ that almost jeopardised show today

Presenter Cat Deeley revealed that a security problem almost jeopardised today’s (July 3) This Morning show.

The blunder reportedly left her with only a little time to make it to her dressing room to prepare to go live.

The star presented This Morning with Ben Shephard today… but only just! (Credit: Instagram)

Cat Deeley almost forced to miss This Morning

Cat was presenting This Morning alongside regular co-host Ben Shephard today, but it seems the pair almost didn’t make it into the studio.

“Had a bit of a problem with security today,” Cat told her Instagram followers in a video this morning, as her stylist rushed to blow dry her hair. “But managed to get into the building… only just.”

In explanation she held up her ITV pass, although it wasn’t hers, but rather Ben’s.

“Ben Shephard may have a few problems!” she added. “He’s got my pass!”

Cat and Ben made it to This Morning in the nick of time! (Credit: ITV)

‘We’ve got doctors here, we’re alright’

The blunder comes after Cat sparked concern on yesterday’s show (July 2) as she dashed off set mid-interview.

“I think Cat’s having to sneak out because she’s about to have a coughing fit!” Ben was forced to explain to viewers at home, before reassuring them: “We’ve got doctors here, we’re alright!’

When they finally made it to the show today, Ben and Cat were joined on the sofa by Becky Holt, “the most tattooed mum in Britain”.

The guest was interviewed wearing only a bikini, to show off her 95% tattooed body. Ben was left red-faced when she cheekily asked if he wanted to see her most intimately-placed tattoo.

“Do you wanna see?” Becky asked a gobsmacked Ben, before insisting: “I’m joking, I’m joking!”

