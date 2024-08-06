Cat Deeley has faced backlash from This Morning viewers in recent weeks, leaving the star in need of some well needed time away from the show.

The star has allegedly been left emotional in wake of the recent drama and, because of this, is looking forward to a fresh start alongside Ben Shephard in September. But why is Cat down in the dumps?

Cat Deeley has taken a break from This Morning (Credit: Youtube)

Cat Deeley ‘switches off’ This Morning

According to recent reports, Cat has been left “weepy” in wake of the recent seizure joke criticism. Cat left some viewers fuming after she quipped about “having a seizure” whilst dancing during a segment on the show.

The remark triggered an outpouring of backlash and even the Epilepsy Society charity hit back. They stated seizures are “no laughing matter” in response.

In the following instalment of the show, Cat apologised stating: “I just wanted to apologise to anyone who was offended yesterday when I made a light-hearted comment about my dancing style.

“It really wasn’t supposed to cause any upset to anybody. But I can see why that might have been the case.”

However, the backlash had already taken it’s toll according to a source, who explains that Cat was left in need of switching off the noise from This Morning.

Ben and Cat are expected to return in September (Credit: Youtube)

Cat Deeley This Morning news

They explained to New!: “Cat desperately needed to escape to the sun and to get away with Patrick. People tend to think that becoming the host of a show like This Morning is the dream job everyone wants. And in many ways it is. But it comes with huge pressures and massive expectations. Your every move is judged [on This Morning]. And the audience can turn at the drop of a hat. There has been backlash to things she’s said or done on Twitter from viewers. Which happens when you’re on TV every morning.

“And that’s a steep learning curve. It’s a great job, but it’s a tough job. The ratings still aren’t amazing and a lot of people have said the chemistry still really isn’t there between her and Ben.”

They went on to explain how the recent This Morning fallout has left Cat emotional and in dire need of a break. The source explained: “Cat has been a bit weepy. But she’s away in the sun and is switching off from all the noise and enjoying her downtime with Paddy. Which is precious as these two are often apart and busy because of their demanding telly jobs.”

ED! has contacted Cat’s representatives for comment.

