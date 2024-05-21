Claims that Cat Deeley doesn’t plan to stay on This Morning for long have been denied by her reps.

A report had claimed that the presenter was allegedly giving her gig “a year” amid backlash from viewers.

The TV star has faced an array of criticism from ITV viewers, from social media users slamming her outfits to experts dissecting her on-screen chemistry with Ben Shephard.

In a new report, a source claimed that Cat would have no “shame” in walking away from the role if she can’t “please everyone”.

Cat Deeley joined This Morning in March 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley on This Morning

A source stated to Heat Magazine: “Cat didn’t think taking over This Morning would be easy and she loves a challenge, but she also knew going into it that she wouldn’t stick around if it didn’t feel right. She’s mostly enjoying her time there, but she’s aware that not all the viewers are happy with how she’s doing.”

The source continued: “Her view is that she can only do her best and hope people warm to her over time, but she’s not keeping herself up at night reading everything some stranger says about her and she meditates regularly to block out any negativity or nastiness.”

They then added: “At the end of the day, Cat doesn’t need drama in her life. She will give it a year, but if it doesn’t work out, she’ll have no shame about walking away.”

However, Cat’s representatives denied the claims when approached by ED!.

Cat and Ben stepped up to replace Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield back in March. Since then, reports have stated that the viewing figures have taken a nosedive.

Ben Shephard on This Morning ratings

Speaking to Bella magazine, Ben has had his say over the alleged ratings dip. When asked whether he was “disappointed” he said: “It is not something I really worry about right now.

“From our perspective we just want to make the best show we can possibly make. The reaction we have had has been brilliant and I am loving it.”

ITV has also made their feelings clear. Since The Sun claimed that viewing figures had fallen during Cat and Ben’s first month, ITV has argued that This Morning was viewed on average 840,000 times a day in April.

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley have apparently faced a ratings dip(Credit: ITV)

In a statement to ED, an ITV spokesperson stated: “As a broadcaster and streamer, ITV has a range of programming in its daytime schedules. This Morning reached an average 4.2 million viewers a week in April alone, its highest so far in 2024. In 2023, This Morning was one of the most-streamed shows on ITVX.

“Like all media, This Morning has expanded into the digital sphere with record-breaking results.

“This Morning remains Britain’s most talked-about and influential daytime TV show and has never had a better connection with its viewers, with just under 160 million video views of This Morning content and it reached 63 million unique social media accounts in April.”

