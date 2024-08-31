Catchphrase host Stephen Mulhern has shared some epic news with his dedicated fanbase.

The star, recently announced as the host of revamped gameshow You Bet! alongside Holly Willoughby, revealed he had some “big news” to share with his followers last night (August 30).

Stephen broke off from a walk in the countryside to upload a video to Twitter that has seriously delighted his loyal fans.

Celebrity Catchphrase, fronted by Stephen Mulhern, is back tonight (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern makes ‘big’ Celebrity Catchphrase announcement

Posting online, he said: “Hello all, how you doing? Now, are you ready for this, this is big news.

“Tomorrow night [Saturday], on ITV1, the brand-new series, all-new episodes of Catchphrase begin.” He then shared a warning: “7 o’clock, don’t miss it!”

He concluded: “But remember, you know the rules of the game, just say what you see. Have a lovely weekend, and enjoy the show.”

Stephen uploaded the video with the caption: “BIG NEWS! Tomorrow night is the start of the brand new series of Celebrity @Catchphrase! I cannot wait for you to see all the new episodes and hope you love them! Don’t miss the first one tomorrow at 7pm on @ITV, @WeAreSTV and @ITVX.”

Fans ‘can’t wait’ to have him back on their screens (Credit: Splash News)

Fans react

If the reaction online is anything to go by, Stephen can expect some pretty hefty viewing figures.

“Can’t wait love the show,” sad one fan. “Oh I will be watching. You’re looking well, have a great weekend too,” said another.

“Can’t wait Stephen. You are looking well and enjoying the sunshine. Hope you have a lovely weekend too,” a third commented. “Of course we’ll love them because you’re the best one on TV,” another cooed.

“Can’t wait Stephen to have you back on the TV,” said another. “Yayyyyyy! It’s just not a Saturday night without it,” another declared.

Tonight’s episode (August 31), airs on ITV1 at 7pm. It’ll see Fern Britton, Dominic Brunt and Kelle Bryan battle it out to win thousands for their chosen charity.

