Kelly Brook shares topless photo on break away following Celebrity Race Across the World backlash

Kelly Brook has left Celebrity Race Across the World backlash behind her after taking a break away at a luxury lodge.

The model and actress marked the occasion with a sultry snap where she posed in an outdoor bath – of course, raking in reaction from her 1.3m Instagram followers.

The post comes after the star has faced a flurry of backlash over her TV antics…

Kelly Brook is starring on the show with hubby Jeremy (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Race Across the World star Kelly Brook poses topless

The former glamour model has been accused of not taking the series seriously and it seems, she hasn’t let the criticism get to her…

Kelly is taking part in the series, which launched last week, alongside a string of other star-studded names. The line-up includes Jeff Brazier and son Freddie, Scott Mills and husband Sam, actor Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary, and, of course, Kelly and her husband Jeremy.

However, fans haven’t been pleased with Kelly’s behaviour, with some claiming that her blasé antics imply she isn’t taking the show seriously enough and is too busy enjoying herself and sight-seeing.

Fans of the programme took to X to share their thoughts. One said: “According to Kelly Brook. It’s ‘Celebrity Take Your Time Across The World’.”

“Kelly this is #CelebrityRaceAcrossTheWorld not an free holiday,” another remarked.

“Kelly is going to get a harsh reality check by the halfway point of the race. This isn’t a free holiday,” complained another.

Kelly Brook latest

Elsewhere, fans of the star flocked to her social media to share their praise with the star – especially due to her topless snap exposing her back as she lounged in the bath.

Kelly penned in the caption: “Missing you already. The Beautiful Sea Views, Candlelit Baths with the sounds of Lions Roaring! Warm Cosy open Fires and Gorgeous Kent Sparkling Brut not forgetting the Incredible encounters with the most beautiful Animals I Love you.” [sic]

Evidently, the star enjoyed a weekend at the luxury lodge, Port Lympne Hotel Lion Lodge, and fans were impressed.

One gushed: “Outstanding scenery.”

Kelly has taken some time away to relax (Credit: ITV)

Another praised: “I’m glad both of you had a wonderful weekend in this lovely looking place with these amazing animals. Great pictures and a brilliant reel you made yesterday. Take care of yourselves. All the very best.”

A third complimented: “Your husband is one lucky man.”

Another said: “I stayed there Kelly what an amazing place, enjoy.”

