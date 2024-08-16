On Thursday’s episode of BBC’s Celebrity MasterChef, contestant Ian ‘H’ Watkins found himself emotional and on the verge of tears.

The contestants tasked with impressing the judges that evening included a diverse group. This included This Morning‘s Craig Doyle, Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, radio presenter Edith Bowman, and Steps star Ian.

However, it was Ian and Craig’s attempts at crafting the perfect cannoli that led to disaster.

Celebrity MasterChef contestant Ian couldn’t hide his emotions during a critique. (Credit: BBC)

Ian ‘H’ Watkins on Celebrity MasterChef

The 48-year-old singer faced an unfortunate setback when he was working on his pastry, only to have it crumble disastrously.

Ian couldn’t hide his distress, exclaiming: “Oh no, I’ve just squished it. Oh my God, this is a car crash.”

Despite the mishap, judge John Torode found a silver lining. “They taste great,” he told Ian.

A stunned Ian said: “Oh my God, really.”

However, it was fellow judge Gregg Wallace‘s critique that seemed to weigh heavily on the contestant.

Describing the pastries as “similar and yet different,” Gregg observed the variations in their appearances.

“Yours are thinner Craig,” Gregg mused, before turning his attention to Ian. “But yours are rounder and tubbier.”

Consoled by Craig, Ian admitted: “I feel like crying!”

“Well done,” Craig congratulated his fellow contestant.

Ian was comforted by fellow contestant Craig Doyle (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef 2024

In a turn of events, Charlotte Crosby became the episode’s unfortunate elimination.

The reality star left the competition after failing to impress the judges with her performance in the food truck challenge.

In the aftermath, Charlotte took to Instagram to express gratitude for the experience. “This experience is one I’ll remember until the day I die,” she shared. “I’ve learned some new skills and met some really good people so you can’t be sad about that, can you?”

