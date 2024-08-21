Celebrity MasterChef 2024 is back on screens with a brand new batch of celebrities trying their hand at cooking – but not everybody is impressing the judges.

This week’s heat sees Love Island star Chloe Burrows, former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, comedian Eshaan Akbar, Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Line of Duty’s Rochenda Sandall competing for a place in the semi-finals.

But one star who left judge John Torode unimpressed with their work in the kitchen was Danielle.

Danielle Harold, Eshaan Akbar, Rochenda Sandall, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey and Chloe Burrows are battling it out on this week’s Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

Danielle Harold on Celebrity MasterChef 2024

The celebrities were tasked with cooking up two dishes they would serve at a dinner party.

John told the stars the task was the opportunity to “truly impress” and “something to show off a little bit”.

Danielle chose to cook pan-fried lamb cutlets with dauphinoise potatoes, honey-roasted carrots and a parsnip purée.

Kicking off the commentary, John praised Danielle: “Your lamb is cooked beautifully. It’s got a lovely crispness on the outside, nice and pink through the centre – that’s great.

“Your dauphinoise is fantastic: lovely and creamy, crispy across the top, nicely seasoned. The parsnip purée is smooth, there’s no real lumps in there, it’s quite sweet.”

But as he turned his attention to Danielle’s vegetables, he said: “Your carrots are an abomination. There’s one way of getting colour on your carrots, that’s to burn them.”

John called Danielle’s carrots ‘an abomination’ (Credit: BBC)

John’s co-host Gregg Wallace added: “The carrots aren’t great, but your dauphinoise, your purée and your lamb, the meat there is very, very good.”

Gregg was also left disappointed by the custard Danielle served alongside her apple crumble for dessert.

“Your custard isn’t thick enough, but it works with this dish,” he commented.

However, luckily for Danielle, when it came to choosing who would go home, the judges agreed that she had shown “courage” with her dishes, and decided to save her.

Danielle was luckily able to make it through to the next round (Credit: BBC)

Chloe Burrows leaves Celebrity MasterChef

In the end, the pair decided to send Chloe home after she had served them a raw brownie.

After hearing the news, Chloe admitted: “I’m sad, it was a really good group, I really enjoyed today, I had such a good time.

“But if any of the others went, it wouldn’t have been right. So, it is what it is.”

Celebrity MasterChef airs Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8pm and Friday at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

