Celebrity MasterChef star Charlotte Crosby hits out at ‘evil’ remarks about her appearance

Celebrity MasterChef participant Charlotte Crosby has boldly confronted online trolls following negative comments about her on social media.

Despite having much fan support, some viewers chose to focus negatively on her appearance.

Charlotte Crosby is competing in Celebrity MasterChef 2024 (Credit: BBC One)

Charlotte Crosby on Celebrity MasterChef

Since making her reality TV debut in Geordie Shore, Charlotte has become one of the most well-known and followed reality stars in the UK.

After signing up for the newest season of Celebrity MasterChef, fans were excited to see her back on TV screens.

The 34-year-old TV star was featured in a BBC montage of her time on the show. The video was titled “Charlotte Crosby being iconic for 57 seconds”.

Although intended to praise her, the clip attracted harsh criticism from some viewers. Some slammed her participation on the show, and others even took swipes at her looks.

Responding to the unsolicited attacks, Charlotte took to her Instagram Stories to express her disbelief and disappointment.

“The BBC viewers are such a lovely bunch! I’ve never seen such evil comments, they really should be ashamed of themselves to be honest, and to just blatantly comment like totally shamelessly I’m in shock! How could you really be that wound up about someone just genuinely having so much fun on a TV show!” She wrote.

Charlotte hit back at trolls who criticised her appearance on the show. (Credit: Cover Images)

Celebrity MasterChef 2024

Support poured in from her fans, who flooded the comments section with words of encouragement and praise.

“Loved this @charlottegshore can’t wait to watch the next episode! People saying nasty comments clearly have no life and nothing better to do!” One fan gushed.

Another wrote: “What an absolute icon we love you Charlotte.”

“People who sit and comment negatively on someone really need to get a life!” A third fan criticised anybody spreading negativity.

A fourth fan added: “You were fantastic on this.. can’t wait to watch more.”

“Love you Charlotte! Can’t wait for the next one, keep smashing it!” A fifth agreed.

Despite the backlash, Charlotte sailed through the first episode after impressing the judges with her paella and lava cake.

Presenter Snoochie Shy was the first contestant voted out. However, Charlotte was eliminated from the show last night (August 15).

Read more: Inside Celebrity MasterChef star Charlotte Crosby’s reinvention – from bed-wetting Geordie Shore wild child who dated sex offender to becoming a mum

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.