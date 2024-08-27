Celebrity MasterChef star Christine McGuinness once opened up about her fear – or lack thereof – of death.

The star – who is on Celeb MasterChef tonight (Tuesday, August 27) – made the confession during an interview earlier this year.

Celebrity MasterChef star Christine McGuinness on not being afraid of death

Back in March, Christine, 36, appeared on The One Show to discuss her involvement in the BBC show, Pilgrimage.

The latest series of Pilgrimage saw a bunch of celebs – Christine included – trek through Wales as they explored themselves, faith, and the meaning of life.

During her appearance on The One Show, Christine revealed what she’d learned from her time on the show.

“For me personally it’s not being so scared of dying anymore. That was something that was really keeping me awake at night,” she said.

“I’ve got three young children. As a parent you worry about not being around to look after them but it was really taking over my mind.”

Christine confronted her fear of death on Pilgrimage (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity MasterChef star Christine McGuinness on coming to terms with death

The star then continued.

“Whilst I was on the pilgrimage I learned to just live in the moment and the now and that was the best thing I took away from it,” she said.

“There’s been so many changes in the last few years, my life has turned upside down,” she then continued.

“Some good, some bad. I think post [autism] diagnosis has been quite the journey by itself, still getting used to it, but the pilgrimage gave me some time to be myself and it’s a lot, which is something I’ve never really done before,” she then went on to say.

“In the end it was the visual side of letting go which I loved.”

Paddy and Christine split in 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Christine still hasn’t ‘dealt’ with Paddy split

Earlier this year, Christine confessed that she still isn’t over her split from Paddy – a couple of years on from it.

Christine and Paddy tied the knot back in 2011. However, in 2022, they announced that they had split. They share three children together.

While on Pilgrimage, Christine opened up about her split.

“The only life I’ve known is with Patrick and I’m not sure what my path is now I’m on my own. I need to figure it out,” she said.

“Patrick and I have been separated for almost two years now, but I don’t think I’ve dealt with the separation completely yet and I know that one day I’m going to have to do that,” she then continued.

“Everyone has hard times, everyone has challenges, but if only you could gather all your trauma or your worries and just chuck it away. The biggest change is to come, I’m just scared of doing it.”

Catch Christine on Celebrity MasterChef tonight (Tuesday, August 27) at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

