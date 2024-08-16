The upcoming series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins sees Louie Spence pull out within hours, it is reported.

According to The Sun, the Pineapple Dance Studios star quit the Channel 4 show due to the “tough” conditions.

Furthermore, the tabloid quotes an anonymous insider as suggesting Louie, 55, ‘wasn’t able to keep up’.

That’s despite choreographer Louie having years of dance training on the clock, which relies on both physical and mental strength and resilience.

Louie Spence ‘was unable to keep up’, report claims (Credit: YouTube)

Louie Spence latest news

The Sun claims former Celebrity Big Brother contestant Louie “had barely started the gruelling selection process when he walked away”.

However, the tabloid also made mention of how outrageous Louie may have admired some of his military co-stars.

An unidentified source apparently yapped away: “Louie seemed thrilled to be surrounded by all the hunky instructors, who all came from military backgrounds that required them to have an elite level of fitness. But he was less enamoured with the regime they had to maintain, with Louie unable to keep up with them physically and mentally.

Louie seemed thrilled to be surrounded by all the hunky instructors.

“Despite this he left without any bad feeling and was grateful for the opportunity. Even though his experience was a brief one.”

Shimmy to the right… (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins news

While the line-up for the upcoming episodes of Celebrity SAS has not been revealed, it is believed the series was filmed last summer.

Additionally, it has been reported that Celebrity SAS may have been ‘gazumped’ by Strictly Come Dancing this year.

And shimmy to the left… (Credit: SplashNews.com)

That’s because there are whispers both Pete Wicks and Tasha Ghouri – who have been unveiled for Strictly 2024 – may also be in Celebrity SAS. And although the series are unlikely to be scheduled directly up against one another, ‘sharing’ celebrity participants could open either show up to criticism concerning their casting.

ED! has contacted a representative for Louie for comment on The Sun’s claims.

Read more: Amanda Abbington ‘supported by famous actor ex-husband Martin Freeman’ as he’s ‘concerned’ amid Giovanni Pernice claims

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.