Gogglebox star Stephen Webb has recently found himself at the center of a controversy following his appearance on Celebs Go Dating.

The 53-year-old has drawn criticism from viewers for his behaviour towards his much younger date – 22-year-old footballer Ben – that many labelled as ‘inappropriate’ and ’embarrassing’.

Stephen Webb was criticised for his behaviour on Celebs Go Dating

Stephen Webb on Celebs Go Dating

During Tuesday’s episode (August 20), Stephen and Ben’s date quickly veered into uncomfortable territory.

After asking Ben about his favourite football position, Stephen took the opportunity to make a lewd joke. “Doggy?” He quipped.

However, the attempt at humour fell flat – creating an awkward moment between the pair.

But Stephen’s commentary didn’t stop there. “You’re a bit vanilla aren’t you babes? I like it pulled back,” he continued.

Later in the date, the Gogglebox star feigned yawning as Ben talked about football. He then made a mocking remark about Ben needing “his nappy changed” when he excused himself to visit the restroom.

However, this attempt at banter did not sit well with audiences.

Viewers were uncomfortable with Stephen and his 22-year-old date (Credit: Channel 4)

Celebs Go Dating latest

Viewers took to social media platforms, especially Twitter, to voice their discomfort and disapproval of Stephen’s behaviour.

One user expressed: “Anyone else thought it was a little uncomfortable watching Stephen with that 22-year-old? I just think it was very ummmmmm inappropriate #CelebsGoDating.”

Another echoed this sentiment, stating: “Stephen is so weird/inappropriate/cringe just urgh! Not sure I could watch him on #Gogglebox after this… #CelebsGoDating.”

Anyone else thought it was a little uncomfortable watching Stephen with that 22-year-old?

Stephen’s approach to the date and his choice of jokes led to a backlash, with some viewers calling the viewing experience “a hard watch”.

Another viewer described him as “nauseating”.

“Stephen Webb was so cringe on #celebsgodating – not everything has to be suggestive,” a fourth viewer complained.

