Garden Rescue legend Charlie Dimmock is famous for both her green fingers and for not wearing a bra when she started out on Ground Force.

However, this isn’t all she has to offer. Charlie is refreshingly candid about her life, from admissions about her “selfish” behaviour in relationships to wading in on “ageing” and why she doesn’t worry about it.

Despite this, she has faced some criticism – especially regarding her previous failure to wear a bra on air.

However, Charlie previously shared her own thoughts about her style choice and even divulged an important “life lesson” that comes with it.

‘I learned fairly early on to work with what I had’

In a forthright chat about her life, Charlie previously stated that one of her most important life lessons is “making the most of what you’ve got”, therefore encouraging her to embrace all opportunities that are thrown at her.

She detailed to the MailOnline in 2017: “I learned fairly early on in my life to work with what I had, rather than wish I had something else. I was born with curly red hair, and all was well until I hit my teenage years. Everyone else had straight hair, and I spent ages trying to make my unruly locks behave. I had to tightly plait my hair to try to uncurl it. Within an hour, the curls would be back. But, by the time I was 17, I gave up and accepted my hair was always going to look a certain way.”

Little did I know that not wearing a bra would become my trademark.

Reason Charlie Dimmock went to audition bra-less

She then continued to lift the lid on her impromptu TV audition that propelled her t fame.

“When Ground Force came knocking at my door in 1997, it was another case of having to make the most of what I already had. I got a phone call out of the blue to do a screen test for a TV show by director John Thorneycroft.

“Four years earlier, I had met John’s production company at the garden centre I was working at. They asked me to do a small job on a TV show called Grass Roots. When I did the screen test, there was no image consultant or stylist to hand. I didn’t wear a certain undergarment, and thought nothing about it. Little did I know that not wearing a bra would become my trademark.”

The gardener has made the most of it though and taken her unexpected fame in her stride!

Garden Rescue star Charlie Dimmock on her sex symbol status

The 57-year-old star rose to fame in the nineties on the hit gardening makeover show, Ground Force. She quickly became a household name. Largely due to making headlines for her lack of underwear.

Charlie has previously appeared “bored” of the topic though and has defended her choice to go braless. According to The Mirror, she said: “I am bored with people talking about my boobs. It was funny at first. But it just keeps going round and round and round again.”

The interviewer then mentioned about wearing a bra, to which Charlie replied: “I have worn a bra on Ground Force lots of times and people haven’t noticed.” She added: “If I’m doing physical work they do ride up.”

