Charlotte Crosby – who is on Celebrity MasterChef tonight (Thursday, August 15) – is perhaps best known for being a Geordie Shore wild child. However, that was a long time ago for the mum-of-one.

Here’s an inside look at how she turned her life around – from getting drunk on telly for Geordie Shore to landing an appearance on a primetime TV show…

The star found fame on Geordie Shore (Credit: MTV)

Charlotte Crosby on Geordie Shore and other reality shows

Charlotte, 34, first found fame on Geordie Shore, which she joined at the age of 21.

The Sunderland-born star quickly made a name for herself on the show thanks to how drunk she’d get, her fiery temper, and her long-running romance with co-star Gaz Beadle. Charlotte also repeatedly wet herself and had sex on TV during her reality TV days.

Charlotte was on the show from series one in 2011 until 2016. However, in 2022, she returned to the show – and announced her pregnancy to her castmates during an emotional episode.

In 2013, Charlotte appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, eventually being crowned champion in a series that featured the likes of Carol McGiffin and Louie Spence.

She also appeared on Ex on the Beach and Celebs Go Dating.

Charlotte dated Stephen Bear (Credit: ITV)

Dating a sex offender

In 2017, Charlotte landed a hosting gig, fronting Just Tattoo Of Us on MTV.

During the first series, Charlotte’s co-host was Stephen Bear. They began dating in 2017 and their relationship lasted eight months. It didn’t end well.

Last year, Bear was jailed for 21 months for posting a sex tape of himself and ex-Georgia Harrison on his OnlyFans without her permission.

Charlotte briefly spoke of their relationship after he was put behind bars.

“There was a bit of a divide in that relationship, so that was one of the reasons you could tell it wasn’t the right one,” she told New Magazine.

“I don’t look back with much negativity. It was a crazy eight months – my God, it was a rollercoaster. It wasn’t a great time. There was a lot of heartbreak, but it taught me a lot.”

Other high-profile romances include Love Island’s Joshua Ritchie, Max Morley, and videographer Liam Beaumont.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore)

Life and career of Charlotte Crosby – whirlwind romance and baby joy

In 2016, Charlotte was left devastated after suffering an ectopic pregnancy. The tragedy happened when she was in a relationship with Geordie Shore co-star, Gaz.

Six years later, Charlotte welcomed a baby girl, Alba, with her partner Jake Ankers.

Charlotte and Jake began dating in late 2021. In April 2022, Charlotte announced that they were expecting a baby together. She gave birth in October 2022.

In November 2023, Charlotte revealed that she and Jake were engaged. The businessman popped the question while the couple were on a romantic getaway in Dubai.

“Happiest woman in the world,” she captioned a snap of Jake on one knee. “Yes yes yes and yes @jake_ankers you are my best friend you are my life [heart emojs]. I CANT BELIEVE IM ENGAGED AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHh. Best night ever.” [Sic]

Charlotte is on Celebrity MasterChef tonight (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef 2024

In recent years, Charlotte has continued to appear on Geordie Shore, as well as a host of other shows.

In 2023, she was a contestant on the Australian version of The Masked Singer. Last year, she also appeared on The Weakest Link.

Now, the star is set to take on Celebrity MasterChef.

“Walking into the MasterChef kitchen for the first time was surreal,” Charlotte told the BBC.

“To see the setup and the real thing, and to be there after watching it for years on TV, was a very big pinch-me moment. It didn’t feel like I was really there. It felt like I was a tourist visiting for photo opportunities!”

Read more: Celebrity MasterChef 2024: Strictly pro and popular This Morning host join new line-up

Celebrity MasterChef airs tonight (Thursday, August 15) at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.