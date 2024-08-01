Christine Lampard left gobsmacked as Ranvir Singh asks intimate question about marriage with Frank Lampard

On Good Morning Britain earlier today (August 1), Ranvir Singh probed Christine Lampard with a personal question about her marriage, leaving the Lorraine stand-in stunned.

The Loose Women star, who is filling in for Lorraine Kelly over the summer, was left speechless as Ranvir asked an intimate question about her relationship with Frank Lampard.

The couple share children Patricia, five, and Freddie, two, and have been married for nine years. Christine is also stepmother to Luna, 18, and Isla, 16, from Frank’s previous relationship.

Ed Balls and Ranvir Singh handed over to Christine Lampard (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh questioned Christine Lampard with intimate probe

As usual, the GMB studio handed over to the Lorraine set. It was here that Christine could be seen beaming as she shared the upcoming topics on the show. She explained that they would discuss memory loss and holidaying without your partner.

Presenter Ed Balls asked Christine: “What have you got coming up for us Christine?” Christine replied: “Hello, well, we’ve got lots for you today.

Consequently, Christine might consider some time away from Frank (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Coming up here, his hot girl summer continues. We’ll find out why Tom Cruise‘s night at the Olympics has got everyone talking. And we’re putting your memory to the test and tips to boost it.”

Hang on a minute, Christine, what’s going on at home?

However, it was the third topic that really got Ranvir’s attention. Christine continued: “Then, why going on holiday without your partner could be good for your relationship.”

At this, Ranvir playfully questioned: “Hang on a minute, Christine, what’s going on at home? Come on, you can share. Are you and Frank going on separate holidays?”

Christine has been married to Frank Lampard for nine years (Credit: Youtube)

‘I have no intention to do it’

Evidently, a bubbly Christine was left momentarily speechless.

After a brief pause, she responded with a taken-aback expression: “Weirdly I’ve never done it and have no intention to, but today we’re seeing why apparently it could be really good for you so who knows?”

Despite the personal nature of the question, Christine admitted she could be open to a solo holiday by stating: “It’s early days.”

Ranvir replied: “Okay well we’ll be listening.”

Ed then warned: “Don’t do it Christine. Don’t do it”.

Previously, Christine has gushed about her football pro partner, exclaiming just how well her parents get along with him.

She told Woman & Home: “I love the relationship Frank has with my family. Frank is like the son my mum and dad never had.”

She added: “If I’m working or I’m away, he’ll happily sit on the sofa and get spoiled the same way I do, and he loves it.”

Read more: Christine Lampard forced to ghost friend who ‘crossed the line’ with Frank

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.