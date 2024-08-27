Christine McGuinness smiling wide on Loose Women
Christine McGuinness declares ‘I’m dating’ as she gushes ‘it’s new and exciting’

Christine appeared on Loose Women on Tuesday

By Entertainment Daily

Christine McGuinness has revealed she is on the dating scene and teased a new partner following her split from Paddy McGuinness.

The 36-year-old model and presenter revealed the “exciting” news on Tuesday’s Loose Women (August 27) – but there’s a catch.

Although she kept tight-lipped on her love interest and assured the ladies she is “happy”, Christine made it clear she has a “number one rule”.

The blonde bombshell declared: “I am dating! With terms and conditions. But the number one rule – I’m not doing the cooking.

Christine McGuinness smiling on Loose Women
Christine McGuinness teased a new romance (Credit: ITV)

Christine McGuinness on her love life

“I am dating, it’s all brand new, but we spoke a lot before our first date and I explained I don’t want to go to a restaurant or eat out.”

I am dating! With terms and conditions.

Christine struggles with sensory issues surrounding food – which she explained to her new love interest ahead of their date – due to her autism.

As a result, she’s pushing herself out of her comfort zone by being a contestant on this year’s Celebrity MasterChef.

Paddy McGuinness at Top Gear event
Christine was previously married to Paddy (Credit: Cover Images)

Christine and Paddy split

Comedian Paddy and ex-wife Christine wed in 2011, and then went on to welcome twins Leo and Penelope, 10, and Felicity, seven.

However, the pair called it quits on their 11-year marriage and reportedly settled their divorce amicably – but their strong relationship has allowed them to still live together with their children.

Christine told MailOnline last month that she believed being in a relationship was an “amazing, magical thing to have in your life”.

But, she ruled out marriage.

Christine added: “I think [getting married again] is something I would definitely rule out. I’ve done that, I had the big white wedding, and I was married for 15 years. It’s not something I’m in any rush to do.

“I only want to get married once, and I’ve done that. If I get love again in my life, I’ll be really happy with that – I don’t need anything more.”

Read more: Full timeline on Paddy McGuinness and wife Christine’s marriage split

