Christine McGuinness has revealed she is on the dating scene and teased a new partner following her split from Paddy McGuinness.

The 36-year-old model and presenter revealed the “exciting” news on Tuesday’s Loose Women (August 27) – but there’s a catch.

Although she kept tight-lipped on her love interest and assured the ladies she is “happy”, Christine made it clear she has a “number one rule”.

The blonde bombshell declared: “I am dating! With terms and conditions. But the number one rule – I’m not doing the cooking.

Christine McGuinness on her love life

“I am dating, it’s all brand new, but we spoke a lot before our first date and I explained I don’t want to go to a restaurant or eat out.”

Christine struggles with sensory issues surrounding food – which she explained to her new love interest ahead of their date – due to her autism.

As a result, she’s pushing herself out of her comfort zone by being a contestant on this year’s Celebrity MasterChef.

Christine and Paddy split

Comedian Paddy and ex-wife Christine wed in 2011, and then went on to welcome twins Leo and Penelope, 10, and Felicity, seven.

However, the pair called it quits on their 11-year marriage and reportedly settled their divorce amicably – but their strong relationship has allowed them to still live together with their children.

Christine told MailOnline last month that she believed being in a relationship was an “amazing, magical thing to have in your life”.

But, she ruled out marriage.

Christine added: “I think [getting married again] is something I would definitely rule out. I’ve done that, I had the big white wedding, and I was married for 15 years. It’s not something I’m in any rush to do.

“I only want to get married once, and I’ve done that. If I get love again in my life, I’ll be really happy with that – I don’t need anything more.”

