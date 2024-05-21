2007’s King of the Jungle Christopher Biggins has recently voiced his thoughts about the popular ITV series I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Speaking on the My Dirty Laundry podcast, the 75-year-old actor and television presenter expressed his belief that the beloved show might have run its course.

Despite reportedly pocketing a substantial £50k from his win, Biggins admitted to no longer recognising any of the contestants.

Christopher Biggins thinks I’m A Celebrity should take a rest (Credit: Cover Images)

Christopher Biggins on I’m A Celebrity

The theatre performer was a contestant on the seventh series of I’m A Celebrity. He competed alongside celebrities including Janice Dickinson, Gemma Atkinson and Katie Hopkins.

However, the former winner isn’t impressed with the newer seasons.

“The show has been wonderful for me,” he shared. “And I watch it now. It’s interesting. I don’t know half the people who are in it.”

He continued: “I mean, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here is a wrong term. I think they should give it a rest in a way because I think it’s had its time.”

Despite his qualms about the current contestants, Biggins didn’t miss a chance to sing his praises for hosts Ant and Dec – calling them “brilliant”.

“I loved every minute of it,” he gushed. “And people come to me for advice now, if they’re asked to do it, whether they should do it.

“And I say, you know, the thing is that it, it is a wonderful experience. I loved every moment of it. I went on to earn a fortune the year after, having won it. So it is good, but you’ve got to win it to be in it.”

Christopher Biggins won I’m A Celebrity in 2007. (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity on ITV

The former King of the Jungle also revealed what life is really like behind the scenes.

He admitted that it could get boring, spending most of the time “doing nothing, just lying around trying to make conversation”.

After collecting his crown, Christopher invested his winnings in a one-bedroom flat, which he rents out for extra income. However, there was one contestant who put a damper on his experience. Christopher described supermodel Janice Dickinson – who came second – as “awful”.

“She was not a good loser but she’s not done anything since so I can’t complain. She was pretty awful I can tell you,” he mused.

Meanwhile, Janice returned to the jungle in 2023 for I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

Despite these challenges, Biggins views his time on the show as a positive, life-altering experience.

Reflecting on a career spanning 60 years, Biggins remains grateful: “But I’m, you know, I’m amazed at how I’m still here after 60 years in the business.”

