Cilla Black’s haunting premonition in the year before her sudden death

It is more than nine years since Cilla Black passed away – and in the year before her sudden death, she had a premonition about the end of her life.

The Blind Date and Surprise, Surprise host died at her holiday home in Spain following a stroke and a fall aged 72.

Now the late telly legend is the subject of Channel 5’s Cilla Black: The Queen of Saturday Night, which airs this weekend (August 24).

But according to one friend, it was no shock Cilla died – and they have claimed she believed her late husband Bobby, who passed away in 1999, was ‘waiting for her’.

Cilla Black died in August 2015 (Credit: Channel 5)

Death of Cilla Black: ‘I wasn’t surprised’

Terry McCann – said to be a pal of Cilla’s – previously suggested she had a sense of foreboding about her death.

He is said to have claimed she confided in him about her declining health. It is believed Cilla may have started to lose her hearing and sight, and suffered with arthritis.

Terry reportedly reflected: “I wasn’t surprised when I found out she had died. The last thing she said to me was she was going blind, she showed me her hands, she had arthritis. She willed herself to die. She said: ‘Bobby’s waiting for me.'”

Cilla Black ‘willed herself to die’, a friend has claimed (Credit: Channel 5)

‘She knew she was going to die’

The friend also likened Cilla’s passing to that of her mother.

“Her mother went the same way. I don’t know what her mother died of but it seemed she associated it with her mother’s death and she just knew it was going to happen.

Cilla knew something we didn’t. She knew she was going to die.

“She just said: ‘Look at me, I’m a wreck.’ I was trying to cheer her up. She knew something we didn’t. Cilla knew she was going to die and she said she wasn’t going to linger like her mother.”

Cilla Black: The Queen of Saturday Night is on Channel 5 on Saturday (August 24) evening at 6.05pm.

