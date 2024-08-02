Emotions ran high as Clare Balding and Rebecca Adlington found themselves holding back tears during a touching Olympics broadcast last night (August 1) commemorating tennis star Andy Murray‘s last professional match.

The heartfelt moment aired after Murray and his doubles partner Dan Evans were defeated in the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles at the Olympic Games.

This defeat signalled the end of Murray’s tennis career.

Clare Balding and Rebecca Adlington were emotional as they bid farewell to tennis star Andy Murray (Credit: BBC)

Olympics 2024: Clare Balding and Rebecca Adlington’s tears

Following the loss, the cameras panned back to the studio. An emotional Clare reflected on Murray’s last Olympic outing.

“My word, hasn’t he shown us everything he is about in his three matches here,” Clare began, her voice heavy with emotion.

“It is never over until it’s over. And now sadly, in terms of his professional playing career that is, it is over.”

Battling tears, Clare expressed her gratitude for the athlete. “All we can say is thank you, thank you.”

Choked up, Clare urged Rebecca: “You better say something,” before her voice broke.

Clare’s sincerity also brought fellow presenter Rebecca Adlington to the brink of tears as she exclaimed: “Oh Clare. We passed all the tears on to you! You’re going to make me cry!”

Rebecca reached out to comfort Clare, as someone off-camera offered a tissue to the emotional presenter.

Clare was seen taking a deep breath before declaring that she’d regained her composure.

Rebecca tried to comfort Clare when she noticed her tearing up (Credit: BBC)

Andy Murray retires

However, it wasn’t just the presenters who were affected by this poignant ending.

Andy Murray and Dan Evans also appeared to struggle with their emotions.

Despite the loss, Murray held his composure as he addressed the media. “I’m happy. It has been a good run here in my final tournament. It is not the perfect ending,” he revealed.

Murray then added: “It would have been amazing to have won a medal. We gave it a good go. I feel good, I knew the end was coming for the last few months. I was ready for it.”

The tennis icon took a moment to reflect on his journey, which was marked by both triumphs and trials.

“I am happy with how it has finished. I am glad I got to finish at the Olympics on my terms. In times in the last few years that wasn’t a certainty,” he confirmed.

“Even a few months ago, I was told when I first had a scan on my back, I wouldn’t be playing Wimbledon or the Olympics. I feel also lucky that I got that opportunity to play here and have great matches, amazing memories.”

Murray’s achievements

Andy Murray’s career has been nothing short of heroic, overcoming physical adversity and surgical procedures, including one for a cyst on his spine just before Wimbledon.

He exits the stage with a legacy defined by monumental victories. These include his historic win against Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2013, which ended Britain’s 77-year drought in the men’s singles at the tournament.

As the sporting community watches one of its brightest stars dim with Murray’s retirement, emotions will undoubtedly run high for some time.

Clare and Gabby present the BBC’s coverage of the Olympics across BBC One and Two.

