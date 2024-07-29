Presenter Clare Balding – hosting the BBC’s coverage of the Paris Olympics – once threw some shade at Jeremy Vine star and dog trainer Storm Huntley on her Channel 5 series Lost Dogs Live.

The programme premiered in 2023 with the aim of reuniting lost dogs with their owners.

However, one particular comment from Clare to Storm – on screen with her Channel 5 show today (July 29) – raised eyebrows with people watching at home…

Clare Balding made a dig at Storm Huntley on Lost Dogs Live (Credit: Channel 5)

Clare Balding ‘throws shade’ at Storm Huntley

TV favourite Clare is known for her work in sports broadcasting, and also presents Crufts. Last year, the TV star took on a new challenge with Lost Dogs Live.

The show tapped into the deep connections between dogs and their owners. With help from the public, Clare attempted to follow any leads (pun intended) that could reunite owners with their furry companions.

However, Clare stirred some controversy during a segment where Storm Huntley was demonstrating a recall exercise with her dog, named Boo.

Despite the use of treats including soft cheese to motivate Boo, the training did not go as smoothly as anticipated, with Boo failing to respond to some of Storm’s instructions.

Storm Huntley was demonstrating a recall exercise with dog Boo (Credit: Channel 5)

‘A bit of work to be done there’

Storm explained. “The idea is to gradually increase the distance. The secret to recall is always rewarding your dog with a treat or a fuss when they come back.

“Boo seems now to get the idea, but Boo is getting tired so this training session must end,” she said as the dog failed to respond to her request. “But we have definitely made progress.”

Back in the studio, an unimpressed Clare responded deadpan: “Yeah, I think there is a bit of work to be done there on the recall if I’m honest.”

Read more: Clare Balding ‘nearly fainted’ after extreme diet following cruel jibe from her dad about her weight gain

Catch Storm Huntley on Channel 5 weekdays at 11.30am. Clare, meanwhile, hosts the BBC’s coverage of the Olympics this week.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.