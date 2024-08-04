The wife of Clare Balding, Alice Arnold, had to previously clear the air after the presenter didn’t wear her wedding ring for a telly appearance.

TV favourite Clare and journalist Alice have been together for over two decades. After meeting for the first time in the late 1990s, the pair entered into a civil partnership in 2006, before getting married in 2015.

However, back in 2016, Clare – who is on screens today (August 4) for the Olympics – got plenty of people talking after they noticed something different about the TV star. And her wife was forced to respond to fans’ concerns.

The TV star is happily married to Alice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Wife of Clare Balding on TV star not wearing her wedding ring

In 2016, Clare appeared at the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, viewers noticed that she wasn’t sporting her wedding ring.

Confused, fans shared their concern online at the time – but Alice was quick to shut down their worries.

Taking to X, then known as Twitter, Alice wrote: “I’m amazed how many have noticed @clarebalding is not wearing her wedding ring..don’t worry..it’s safely at home with me…”

Why Clare didn’t wear her wedding ring

Alice also shared how Clare had been advised not to bring any valuables due to the risk of loss.

The couple felt that it was “unwise” to wear “irreplaceable” jewellery to such an iconic and big event in case it got lost.

However, Clare can apparently be trusted with her jewels in Paris as, on day one of the coverage from the pool, she could be seen wearing a gold band.

Alice revealed why Clare didn’t wear her wedding ring (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Clare Balding and wife Alice

Clare met Alice Arnold in 1999 at work, when the latter was a BBC Radio 4 announcer and newsreader. At first, the pair were good friends, but things progressed into something more, and they got together in 2002.

Back in 2006, before gay marriage was legalised in the UK, Clare and Alice entered into a civil partnership. The happy couple celebrated with friends and family in an 18th-century Palladian villa in Chiswick.

Nine years later and in April 2015, Clare and Alice married in a private ceremony at the same venue. Speaking about her marriage, Clare previously said: “It’s about equality.”

She continued on The Jonathan Ross Show: “It’s just about knowing that you can and knowing that you can say: ‘I’m married’ and nobody’s going to think that’s married in inverted commas, no that, actually married. I think it’s great.”

Watch Clare present on the Olympics on Sunday (August 4) at 5:25pm on BBC One.

