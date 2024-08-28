Coleen Nolan has revealed that late sister Bernie issued her some life advice during a candid chat about her death from breast cancer. The Loose Women panellist lost her sibling in July 2013 at the age of 52.

This Morning invited the 59-year-old singer on Wednesday’s (August 28) show to promote her new book A Hand to Hold.

It focuses on her experience with grief after losing Bernie. It comes as her sister Linda, 65, lives with incurable cancer in her brain, bones and liver.

Craig and Sian promoting the Loose Women panellist’s book (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Coleen Nolan on Bernie’s message before cancer death

Speaking to presenters Craig Doyle, 53, and Sian Welby, 37, Coleen revealed: “Bernie said: ‘You can cry for two weeks – a lot because I deserve it. But then I want you to get up and carry on with it.’

“Two weeks down the line, I still don’t want to get up, I didn’t want to do anything, to be honest. But I keep hearing her go: ‘Come on, now!'”

Coleen added that, more than a decade on from her death, she is still inspired by her late sister. She added: “Bernie’s talk to me has pushed through because you do have to carry on. You’re fine for six months, and then out of the blue, it hits you again.

“The biggest learning for me is that life has to go on, and it does go on. In actual fact – this is terrible – none of it matters,” she said laughing.

Coleen went on to explain that Bernie’s death prompted her to change her outlook on life forever.

“I used to get so stressed and down about things, but now I think, I bet Bernie wishes she was here getting down about a tax bill or her next job.

“It puts everything into perspective. I’m not scared to say no any more. If I don’t want to do something, I just say no. Life’s too short.”

Coleen is not scared to say no any more (Credit: ITV)

Breast cancer and Alzheimer’s are no stranger to the Nolans

Today, Linda revealed that her brain tumours had grown and that her current cancer treatment has stopped working.

She is remaining brave as the 65 year old undergoes a new type of chemotherapy.

The 73 year old found out last year she’s again cancer-free.

Their mum Maureen died in 2007 after a tragic Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV1 and 11.30am on ITV+1.

Read more: Loose Women favourite Coleen Nolan supporting Ruth Langsford ‘like she supported me when my marriage wasn’t in a good place’

So what do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.