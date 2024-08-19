Coleen Nolan has excitedly discussed throwing an engagement party for her daughter Ciara at the weekend.

Ciara, who Coleen shares with ex-husband Ray Fensome, announced that she was engaged to partner Maxx Innes in April.

Speaking on Monday’s Loose Women, Coleen spilled all on the celebrations to Ruth Langsford, Dame Kelly Holmes and Kéllé Bryan.

Ruth started the conversation, saying: “You had Ciara’s engagement party [at the weekend].”

Inside Coleen Nolan’s daughter’s engagement party

Coleen responded: “In my barn which was, actually, two days before full of everything we owned when we moved in and we’d never sorted it so we had two days to empty the barn.

“It was 12 hour days, it was hideous. However, we had the best time. Ciara did all the catering, all picky bits, put banners up. It was just all Ciara’s friends.”

As a video of the celebrations appeared on screen, Ruth noticed the partygoers were holding up a cardboard cutout of the I’m In the Mood for Dancing hitmaker.

“That was a prize,” Coleen said. “They did that bingo bongo [Bongo’s Bingo] thing. It was such a laugh and I didn’t know but one of the prizes was a cardboard cutout.

“Can I just say, in that cardboard cutout, I was fit. It’s a very old photo because even I thought, ‘wow’. Then I stood next to it and thought no, move away from the cardboard cutout. It was great.”

Guests danced with a cardboard cutout of Coleen (Credit: ITV)

Coleen also took to Instagram to share a video of the celebrations at the weekend.

She wrote: “Last night we hosted an engagement party my daughter and her fiancé in the barn of my dream home.”

The footage showed clips of Ciara and her friends gathered in the garden before heading inside the barn. Ciara was seen attempting to moonwalk before she and Maxx attempted the famous Dirty Dancing lift.

Coleen gushed over the celebrations (Credit: ITV)

The video ended with a topless Maxx sat on his friend’s shoulders dancing along to Village People’s Y.M.C.A.

One of Coleen’s fans commented: “Looks fab.. congratulations to the happy couple.”

A second added: “Aww, looks magical and so much fun.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Looked like you were all having a fabulous time and congratulations to the lovely couple.”

