Loose Women star Coleen Nolan shows off new tattoo as Janet Street-Porter makes crude joke

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has showed off that she has a brand new tattoo!

The former singer and performer had previously sworn off getting inkings before having a change of heart. Now, she has added a second tattoo to her collection.

The star previously revealed a heartfelt tattoo, as encouraged by her children. Today (June 25), Coleen unveiled an equally touching piece.

Coleen Nolan showed off a new tattoo today (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

The TV star revealed she had a new tattoo on her wrist today. The delicate tat is of a dog and a cat sitting close besides each other, with the lines almost interlocking.

Coleen unveiled her new tattoo (Credit: ITV)

However, her fellow panellist Janet Street-Porter wasn’t immediately impressed: She quipped: “I thought it was part of the male anatomy but I was looking at it upside down.”

Back in 2021, Coleen initially surprised her co-stars with her change of heart as she flaunted her very first tattoo. She explained at the time that she got the inking after being convinced by her children.

She said all her children got a tattoo of a teacup inked on them.

She detailed: “They have all got it because when they look at it, because I’m a tea addict at home.”

Coleen then lifted her sleeve to show a tattoo of a teapot. The star concluded: “I had a teapot.”

Co-star Judi exclaimed: “Babes, that is so sweet. Honestly that’s so lovely.” To this, Coleen added: “So I am the teapot to their tea cup, and I didn’t tell any of you.”

Janet Street Porter wasn’t so impressed with Coleen Nolan’s tattoo (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

The mum-of-three proudly exclaimed: “They all said mum, you have to have something now and I’m the teapot to their tea!”

Again, Janet wasn’t so sure. She questioned at the time: “What if you change your mind?”

Panellist Ruth Langsford then asked Janet: “What do you think of Coleen’s teapot, has it made you think about maybe having a tattoo?”

A shocked Janet simply shut down the idea and said: “I can’t, I’m speechless actually. I can’t believe it.”

