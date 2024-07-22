Countdown host Colin Murray previously opened up about a ‘feud’ on the long-running Channel 4 show.

The TV presenter joined the series in 2022, and went on to become a permanent host, following Anne Robinson’s exit in 2023.

During Anne’s tenure on the show, there were rumours of a feud with co-star Rachel Riley. And, back in 2023, Colin spoke out about the feud.

Colin Murray has hosted Countdown since July 2022 (Credit: Channel 4)

Colin Murray on Anne and Rachel’s Countdown ‘rift’

Anne’s time on Countdown saw tabloid reports claiming a ‘feud’ existed between her and other show favourites, including Rachel. At one point in November 2021, it was even reported that Rachel was ready to “walk away” from the show.

At the time, Rachel also indicated Anne wasn’t the “cuddliest” – but had a “different flavour” as host.

What’s more, according to Colin – who has never met Anne – things changed on Countdown during her stint on the show.

Colin Murray says ‘atmosphere has changed’

Talking to The Mirror in 2023, the presenter pointed out how the morale on the show seemed to be at its lowest during her run.

“The atmosphere has changed and that’s huge,” he told the publication, about him taking over from Anne.

Speaking about Rachel, he added: “She’s very strong. She’s absolutely the captain of the ship.”

Countdown stars Rachel Riley, Anne Robinson and Susie Dent on Channel 4. (Credit: Channel 4)

Rachel and Anne didn’t ‘gel’ on Countdown

Speaking to Fabulous in 2022, Rachel hinted that she and Anne didn’t “gel” together.

Gushing over host Colin, Rachel said: “He brings so much enthusiasm and he’s very quick with a pun or references to bands or lyrics, which he’ll weave into his next link. It’s fun and everyone’s enjoying it.”

You’re not going to get a sympathetic shoulder to cry on from Anne.

Rachel – married to Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev – also admitted her working relationship with Colin is not the same as one experienced previously on set.

“It is very different. Each presenter has their own style and you don’t always gel with everybody that you work with.” She added: “You’re not going to get a sympathetic shoulder to cry on from Anne. But she might make you cry!”

Anne and Rachel Countdown ‘feud’

Reports in 2021, claimed Anne – who joined as host in June – turned Rachel’s microphone off after becoming “irritated” with her chatting.

A source at the time told The Sun: “Rachel and Anne had clashed for some time and for Rachel, enough is enough.

“She has moaned about Anne a number of times and even said she would consider walking away from Countdown if the issues weren’t sorted.”

Before the reports came to light, Rachel explained that the team hadn’t had a chance to bond.

