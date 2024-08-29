Craig Doyle admits ‘I feel a bit weepy’ as son Quinn makes This Morning debut

This Morning took an emotional turn today (August 29) as Craig Doyle fought back down tears following son Quinn’s debut on the show.

The ITV daytime host, 53, was presenting with co-host Sian Welby, 37. Together they interviewed Jurassic Park legend Jeff Goldblum, 71, about him turning into a Greek god for the new Netflix show KAOS.

Behind the scenes, Quinn, 21, was helping the camera crew, but dad Craig soon put him on the spot and in front of the camera…

Jeff Goldblum was on the show to chat about his new Netflix show KAOS (Credit: ITV)

Craig’s son Quinn makes This Morning debut

Introducing his son, Craig said: “In honour of you coming in, I took a little trip with Quinn to the National History Museum to look at the dinosaurs.” He then gave Jeff a dinosaur egg that hatches when it’s put into water.

Talk soon turned to Jeff’s home in Italy, as he asked Craig if he spoke Italian. Craig confirmed that he doesn’t, to which Jeff revealed his young kids speak three languages.

“What about Quinn, does he speak any languages?” Jeff asked. “Quinn! A little bit of Irish, but how many languages do you speak? He’s mortified at the moment. How many languages have you got Quinn? None. We’ve got to work on that,” quipped Craig.

The youngster was then asked by Jeff if he could speak German or French, to which he shook his head as the camera panned to him.

Quinn made his This Morning debut today (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m so sorry’

“Poor Quinn,” said Sian.

Jeff then suggested that Quinn would be good at singing the folk tune When Irish Eyes Are Smiling, before bursting into song. “Poor Quinny,” said Craig. “This is his worst nightmare,” said Sian.

“I’ll have to hug him. Aww babes, I’m so sorry to do this to you,” said Craig, getting up to cuddle his son. Jeff then decided to follow suit and stood up to give Quinn a cuddle.

“First day in the studio and he’s met Jeff Goldblum and been embarrassed by his dad, I love it,” said Sian.

Craig Doyle was comforted by Sian Welby as he got choked up (Credit: ITV)

‘Are you okay?’

However, after saying goodbye to Jeff, Craig appeared pretty choked and struggled to get his next link out.

“It’s been lovely seeing you,” he said to Jeff. “I feel a bit weepy over the whole Quinn situation,” said Craig, as Sian rubbed his shoulder in comfort. “Emotional,” he said, as Sian asked: “Are you okay?”

“No,” said Craig, “you read all that stuff,” pointing to the autocue.

“I’ll read this bit,” she said, before cutting to an ad break.

A sweet moment with dad and son on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Viewers reacting to the sweet moment

Fans loved what they were seeing, with one saying: “Always brings the chaos! In such a lovely natural way… can’t wait to binge watch the new series on @netflix. #Kaos great interview, poor Quinn lol.”

Another wrote: “Jeff Goldblum is a dote. #thismorning Poor Quinn, though.”

Aside from Quinn, the 53-year-old presenter and his wife Doon she two other children – Elsa, 13, Milo, 16 and Muireann, 18.

