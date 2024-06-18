Craig Revel Horwood sparks backlash with career move away from Strictly: ‘Give it up’

Craig Revel Horwood has embarked on a new project away from Strictly and fans are pretty divided.

The dancing judge appeared on The One Show last night (June 17) to show off his new career move.

It was this that sparked a reaction from viewers – who weren’t so impressed. Craig starred on the BBC programme to promote his first album! That’s right… the dancing expert has twirled from the dance floor and into the recording studio!

He’s swapping his dancing shoes for the mic! @CraigRevHorwood will be on #TheOneShow tonight to share the inspiration behind his first ever solo album Have a question for Craig? Email [email protected] or comment pic.twitter.com/DLQJLnRY3x — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) June 17, 2024

Craig Revel Horwood swaps Strictly for studio

It appears that Craig has a new calling. As detailed on The One Show’s social media, he could be hanging up his dancing shoes and opting for the microphone. The One Show’s official X page penned: “He’s swapping his dancing shoes for the mic! @CraigRevHorwood will be on #TheOneShow tonight to share the inspiration behind his first ever solo album.”

He’s swapping his dancing shoes for the mic!

Craig’s musical debut will launch on October 18 and is dubbed: Revelations: Songs Boys Don’t Sing.

Craig Revel Horwood has embarked on a new project away from Strictly (Credit: BBC)

He told of the project: “This album holds a special place in my heart. Each track is associated with female singers, which presented a delightful challenge. I embraced this opportunity to record these songs, knowing that it might be my only chance to give them my own interpretation.

“The album is a perfect blend of drama, pathos, romance and a touch of high camp.”

Craig also explained he would be heading on tour and described how he was pleased that someone had put faith in him to produce the album, after singing in musicals his whole life. The programme then played his rendition of Shirley Bassey’s, This Is My Life.

Strictly star Craig’s full album will release in October (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood set to release album

Meanwhile, some fans weren’t so convinced. One penned to social media: “Craig Revel Horwood destroying a classic…”

Another fumed: “Sorry Craig but that’s far from fab-u-lous darling!”

A third said: “Craig you can’t sing, give it up.”

A fourth agreed: “Love Craig but that is karaoke.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Westway Music (@westway.music)

Others were enthused by Craig’s singing, with one praising: “Love it Craig, huge congratulations.”

Another chimed in: “F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S.”

A third added: “Fabulous and what a great song for the amazing Craig Revel Horwood. Love it, definitely a winner.”

A fourth complimented: “Wow what a fabulous voice. Congratulations Craig.”

Elsewhere, Craig’s record label also announced that he would be embarking on his very own tour. They told fans: “He’ll also be embarking on an extensive 53-date UK tour in 2025. Tickets go on sale on Friday (21st June).”

Read more: Craig Revel Horwood addresses ‘minger’ remark on Strictly tour: ‘He was mean’

So, what do you think? Will you listen to Craig’s new album? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.