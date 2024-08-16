Star of Strictly Craig Revel Horwood has spoken out over “ridiculous” claims that the hit BBC show should be axed.

Strictly has remained in the headlines in recent months due to the alleged behaviour of professional dancers behind the scenes. Amanda Abbington filed a complaint against Giovanni Pernice after claiming he was “abusive” during rehearsals. Giovanni’s behaviour is currently under investigation by the BBC. He has denied the allegations against him. The Italian dancer will not be returning to the show this year.

Graziano Di Prima also exited the show after amid allegations about his behaviour against 2023 celeb partner Zara McDermott.

Craig Revel Horwood fires back about Strictly axe

During an interview with The Times, Craig didn’t hold back about the show’s backlash for it to be axed amid the misconduct investigation.

Calling the claims “ridiculous,” the 59-year-old judge added: “It’s a wonderful show that’s in 61 countries. But yes, I, like everyone else, want to know the results of the investigation.”

With reports claiming of hours of footage in which the Strictly professionals behave unprofessionally, Craig added: “This is what shocks me. At every rehearsal there is lighting and sound, a crew member, as well as the pro, celeb and a choreographer, so there’s a lot of people in those rooms. And they have windows too.””

The investigation with the BBC has been ongoing for several months. Craig admitted he doesn’t know why it is taking so long.

“I have no idea. That’s why I can’t wait for the investigation because it could be all blown out of proportion or it could be… anything. But we want the results sooner rather than later,” he said.

Strictly scandal

As the investigation continues, a BBC insider told the Mirror they want all professionals to undergo their “anti-bullying training” ahead of the new series.

“By making this training compulsory, the BBC are sending a crystal clear message to everyone involved in the show that this behaviour will not be tolerated,” they said.

“The recent allegations and complaints have rocked Strictly, but they are determined it will not be derailed.”

“They are going to do everything they can to prevent misconduct in future. They are taking these new rules very seriously indeed and anyone who does not comply will be gone in an instant,” they continued.

