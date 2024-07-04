Inside Dan Walker’s 23-year marriage with rarely-seen wife – ‘low-point’, Strictly tribute and why he never shares photos of her online

News anchor Dan Walker has been on our screens for years, first making a name for himself presenting Football Focus, then becoming part of the furniture in our living rooms on BBC Breakfast and now 5 News.

Yet despite having been married for 23 years, his beloved wife has managed to keep herself hidden from the limelight.

Here’s everything we know about the elusive Mrs Walker…

Who is Dan Walker married to?

Dan married Sarah, who he met while studying at the University of Sheffield, in 2001.

The couple continue to live in Sheffield, with their three teenage children: Susanna, Jessica and Joe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker)

Dan seems to keep his family life very private, rarely sharing more than a glimpse of his wife or kids on social media.

He explained the decision in an Instagram Q&A: “Good question… because she doesn’t want to be on social media. Simple as that. She’s much wiser than me.”

However, the family’s gorgeous dog, Winnie, thankfully seems to love having her photo taken.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker)

‘I love her to bits’

One of the most wholesome insights we’ve got into Dan’s relationship with Sarah came during his time on Strictly in 2021, when he dedicated his Viennese Waltz to her. Dan danced to her favourite song, She’s Always A Woman by Billy Joel.

I love her to bits.

“I’m just going to gush over her for a moment. Because she’s one of those people, the more you know her the more you love her. And I’ve known her and loved her for over half my life,” Dan told host Claudia Winkleman.

As the camera panned to give us a rare glimpse of Dan’s wife in the audience, he went on: “There she is, she’s absolutely amazing, she’s such a special person and I love her to bits. I hope she enjoyed that because we really loved it.”

Sarah supported Dan during his time on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

‘The low-point’

But it seems Dan’s romantic gestures haven’t always gone so swimmingly.

In an article for iNews on the theme of Valentine’s Day, Dan recalled one particular “low-point”.

Dan Walker never posts pictures with his wife (Credit: Cover Images)

“My best gifts over the years have included posh chocolates, meals out and a surprise trip to see Les Miserables at the theatre,” wrote the doting husband.

“If watching Michael Ball belting out Empty Chairs and Empty Tables was the height of my Valentinian prowess, then the low point came about a decade ago when I inexplicably decided to wrap a saucepan up with an accompanying card.”

He explained the fallout: “‘I know we don’t take it really seriously,’ said Mrs Walker the next morning, ‘But can we never go down the kitchen route again please?’ I offered no excuses. It was a poor choice.”

Read more: Dan Walker ‘uncomfortable’ over hefty BBC Breakfast salary getting published: ‘I hate talking about money’

Dan Walker hosts 5 News at 5 on Channel 5, weekdays.

So what do you think? Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.