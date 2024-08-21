ITV’s Dancing On Ice won’t be back on our screens until 2025, but details about which celebs will be hitting the ice rink are slowly coming out.

Reality star Ferne McCann is the first celebrity rumoured to be joining the cast of Dancing On Ice 2025. This reported decision could be an attempt to rehabilitate her public image.

Ferne McCann is reportedly the first celebrity for Dancing On Ice 2025 (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2025

The 34-year-old former TOWIE star found herself thrust out of the limelight following the leak of audio recordings that captured her allegedly making disparaging remarks about the victims of her ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins, who was involved in an acid attack.

She also allegedly hit out at her pals, Sam Faiers and Billie Shepherd, and made remarks about their appearances.

In 2022, Ferne issued an apology. Despite the controversy, ITV stood by her and continued with the broadcast of her show, First Time Mum.

Now, it appears ITV is extending an olive branch by offering her a comeback on Dancing On Ice.

So Dancing On Ice will be a chance for her to knuckle down, work hard and win over the public.

“It’s been a rough few years for Ferne but she has always been an ITV star, with her roots on TOWIE and then with her first steps into the mainstream on I’m A Celebrity in 2015,” an insider told The Sun.

“So Dancing On Ice will be a chance for her to knuckle down, work hard and win over the public. But her casting will raise eyebrows given her background.”

Dancing On Ice, which is expected to return to ITV in January 2025, will hosted by Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern this year.

An ITV spokesperson commented: “The line-up for Dancing on Ice 2025 will be announced in due course.”

The former TOWIE star was embroiled in controversy after a voice notes scandal (Credit: Cover Images)

Ferne McCann news

However, Ferne’s affiliation with Arthur Collins has been a source of controversy. The two were dating when Arthur was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a nightclub acid attack.

The attack caused injuries to several people, including 21-year-old Sophie Hall.

Ferne, who was pregnant at the time with her first child with Collins, has faced significant backlash since the voice notes were released.

Sophie Hall expressed to The Sun: “It has taken five years to rebuild my confidence after the attack. And now in just minutes all my hard work has been shattered by these malicious voice notes.”

She called for ITV and Ferne to be held accountable.

The voice notes are alleged to have been recorded a year after the attack. They contain Ferne making derogatory remarks Sophie and also other individuals.

Read more: Strictly star JJ Chalmers forced to turn down Dancing on Ice over fears for his safety

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.