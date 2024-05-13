Dancing On Ice star Sonny Jay has shared the lovely news that he has welcomed a baby girl.

The Capital FM presenter reached the final of Britain’s Got Talent back in 2012 as a member of boyband Loveable Rogues, and then in 2021 won Dancing On Ice along with Angela Egan.

Aged 30, this is Sonny’s first time becoming a parent with influencer girlfriend Danielle Peazer.

Radio presenter Sonny Jay is now a dad! (Credit: YouTube)

Sonny Jay reveals baby news

Announcing the news on Instagram last night (May 12), Sonny posted a video of the little girl’s wiggling toes. He captioned the video: “And then there were 3… She’s here and she’s perfect.”

Why am I crying! I’m so happy for you both.

Congratulations poured in from his famous friends.

Expectant mum Sian Welby commented: “Why am I crying! I’m so happy for you both.” New dad Olly Murs said: “Awww huge congratulations.” Perrie Edwards said: “Congratulations gorgeous! Enjoy every second of that perfect baby bubble.” Pixie Lott said: “Yayayaya congratulations!!!” Louise Thompson added: “Congratulations beautiful girl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle (@daniellepeazer)

‘Secret’ pregnancy

Sonny and Danielle announced their pregnancy at the start of 2024 with a joint post on Instagram.

They shared an adorable black and white video of the two of them, Sonny cradling Danielle’s bump, telling followers: “We’re having a baby.”

“It’s a secret we’ve been keeping for a while, enjoying this little bubble of excitement and preparing for our biggest adventure so far. But now we feel ready to share this journey with you, including the highs (and inevitable tantrums) it will bring.”

They then continued that the little one would be “Arriving Spring 2024.”

Sonny and Danielle also thoughtfully added: “We can’t post this without acknowledging those who may be struggling with fertility or pregnancy issues and are sending love to anyone affected.”

Read More: Dancing On Ice winners over the years and where they are now

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your congratulations.