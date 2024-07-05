Former rugby player Danny Cipriani is the latest celebrity who BBC bosses reportedly want to sign up for Strictly 2024.

The 36-year-old is no stranger to the Strictly dancefloor having taken part in the Christmas special last year. Danny was paired with Jowita Przystal and wowed the panel and viewers with his impressive moves. As a result, they received a score of 37 out of 40.

For the Strictly Christmas special, Danny and Jowita and Danny scored 37 out of 40 (Credit: BBC)

Danny Cipriani tipped for Strictly 2024

According to The Sun, Danny is due to fly in from the States to have a meeting with the producers at BBC.

“Danny proved he had the moves in the one-off special and Strictly would love to have him back,” an inside source told the newspaper.

“It was an experience he enjoyed and Danny’s family and friends have been pushing him to say yes.”

“Danny’s got Bear Hunt on Netflix out next year so he’s free and able to take part. He’s coming back to the UK for a face-to-face meeting,” they continued.

ED! has contacted BBC for comment.

Danny shut down cheating rumours with Jowita (Credit: BBC)

Danny and Jowita on Strictly

At the time of signing up for the Strictly Christmas special last year, Danny had just split from his wife of two years, Victoria.

While competing for the one-off episode, Danny and Jowita were seen forming a very close bond, which led to cheating rumours. However, the sportsman denied these claims.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, and just to be very clear for the reporters who have been and continue to be a little acrobatic with the truth about me, I separated from my wife because it was quite simply the best route for both of us. I didn’t cheat, no-one ‘saw any texts’ and I’m not dating Jowita from Strictly Come Dancing (who is a brilliantly talented woman that deserves to be left alone and respected for what an outstanding professional dancer she is),” he shared on X.

“If I had committed a crime, cheated, or anything like that, I’d wear it.”

Danny started dating Kelly Brook in 2008 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Danny and Kelly relationship

While Danny denies any cheating in his marriage to Victoria, he revealed in his book that he went on a secret holiday to Mauritius with ex-girlfriend Kelly Brook while she was still in a relationship with Thom Evans.

Former Strictly star Kelly dated Danny from August 2008 to June 2010. However, in November of that year, it is reported that Kelly has started a new relationship with fellow rugby player Thom.

Upon finding out that Kelly was pregnant in 2011, Danny admitted he was “devastated” by the news.

Sadly, Kelly lost the baby and soon after took a “secret” vacation with Danny behind Thom’s back, according to Danny’s book.

“When she loses the baby, we secretly meet up in ­Mauritius, while she’s still meant to be with Thom. I know deep down it’s wrong, but I’m convinced I want her back,” he wrote.

That said, he soon realised their relationship wasn’t supposed to work out.

When Kelly and Danny got together

Kelly and Danny got back together in 2013 after their initial split. However, it was revealed that Kelly dumped Danny once and for all when she found out he had been allegedly messaging other women behind her back.

The Sun reported Danny was sleeping with other women. When Kelly found out, she reportedly kicked him out of her London home.

As a result, Danny’s friend told the newspaper: “Danny is absolutely devastated. He just can’t believe what he’s done – he just wants Kelly back.”

