Inside Danny Miller’s scandalous love life – from fling with Emmerdale co-star to row that split cast in two

Soap actor Danny Miller, who found fame as Aaron Livesy in Emmerdale, might be happily married. However, he has had a well-documented scandalous love life.

Danny Miller first appeared in Emmerdale in 2008 until 2012 before taking a break. He returned to the ITV soap opera in 2014 and has remained on the show. In 2021, he competed in I’m A Celebrity and won the 21st series.

As his career has blossomed over the years, so has his personal life in the public eye. Here’s everything we know about his love life…

Danny Miller and wife Steph Jones

Danny is married to midwife Steph Jones. The pair first met in primary school but first hit things off in 2019. After getting engaged in 2021, they tied the knot in a romantic Cheshire wedding in July 2022.

In attendance were some of Danny’s co-stars, Lucy Pargeter, Isobel Steele, Jeff Hordley and Dominic Brunt.

The couple have also started a family, welcoming son Albert and daughter Edith.

Steph was previously married to Daniel Babcock, who she married in 2018 when they were just 20.

Since moving on with Danny, Daniel was reportedly left “heartbroken”.

“There were difficulties in the marriage. They were on a separation but Daniel was optimistic about saving it,” an inside source claimed to The Sun.

“However, with Miller on the scene, it couldn’t be salvaged and left him absolutely heartbroken and in pieces. It was her relationship with Miller which was the final straw. It led to a very painful divorce.”

Danny Miller ‘cheating’ scandal

Before settling down with Steph, Danny had an on-and-off relationship with Hollyoaks actor Kirsty-Leigh Porter for five years.

Following their first split in 2011, it was reported that he had cheated on Kirsty several times with a sex worker (as per Daily Star) and his Emmerdale co-star Isabel Hodgins. At the time, Isabel was also in a relationship with another co-star, Michael Parr.

Kirsty allegedly came to know of the situation after she found texts on Danny’s phone. According to The Sun, the scandal caused the cast to fall out and “split into camps” on set.

“Michael was also angry. He thought he and Danny were close friends,” an inside source claimed.

“The tension between them caused major problems on set, because Michael made it crystal clear he didn’t want to be around Danny.”

Isabel and Michael stayed together after the reported scandal. However, they parted ways when Michael moved to America in 2019.

