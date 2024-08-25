Sherwood star David Morrissey ‘dating woman half his age’ after split from famous wife

Star of Sherwood David Morrissey is dating a woman half his age following his split from ex-wife novelist Esther Freud.

The actor married Esther, who is the sister of fashion designer Bella Freud and daughter of painter Lucian Freud, in 2006. They started a family, welcoming a daughter Anna, and two sons Albie and Gene.

In 2020, David and Esther split. However, reports suggest he has since moved on with a much younger woman.

David is reportedly dating a woman 29 years younger than him (Credit: Cover Images)

Sherwood star David Morrissey is dating woman four years older than his eldest son

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, David, 60, was captured on a night out with his girlfriend Larah Simpson, 31, in London on earlier this year. She is four years older than his eldest son, Albie.

Dressing smartly for the occasion, David wore a long wool coat with grey trousers and lace-up leather shoes.

Larah, on the other hand, donned an all-black ensemble, teaming a crop top with a tiered black midi skirt. She wrapped herself up in a leather jacket and silver heels.

As they were seen wandering the streets of London, the couple held hands.

Esther Freud, David’s ex-wife (Credit: Cover Images)

Esther Freud and David ‘making sure their children come first’

At the time of Esther and David’s split, a friend stated it was a “great shame, but they just couldn’t make it work any longer”.

However, “they are making sure that the interests of their three children come first”.

Esther previously revealed to the MailOnline that it was her father who impacted the split with David.

“My father was a very powerful person, and I learned so much about relationships from him,” she said.

“What was most important to him was work. So in my relationships with men, I never felt I had the right to be more important than work,” Esther continued. “That affected me and really ran my marriage. I could never say: ‘I need you.'”

