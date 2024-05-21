Why Stephen Mulhern told ITV he didn’t want to know identity of Deal Or No Deal banker

Stephen Mulhern – who is hosting the Deal or No Deal Celebrity Special tonight (Saturday, May 25) – doesn’t actually know the identity of the banker on the show.

The 47-year-old explained the odd reason he doesn’t have a clue who it is during an interview earlier this month…

Stephen was on This Morning earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern on Deal or No Deal

During an appearance on This Morning earlier this month, Stephen spoke about his new book. He also discussed his role hosting Deal or No Deal.

It was during this interview that he revealed that he doesn’t know who the banker is on the show.

The mysterious banker’s identity isn’t revealed to the audience, however, you’d expect the star of the show to know who it is! Well, clearly not!

Speaking about the show, Stephen said that his family “love” watching it.

He also described hosting it as a “dream”.

Stephen doesn’t know the identity of the banker (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern doesn’t know who the banker is on Deal or No Deal

The TV star then continued, saying: “You’ve got 22 people that I just talk to and we just chat, find out a little bit about them, I love it, it’s a dream.

“I feel so lucky with the show that I get to host,” he then said. “And it’s just, yeah, it’s been very, very good.”

“And you still don’t know who the banker is?” Cat Deeley then asked.

“No!” he replied. “They [ITV] said to me right ‘Do you want to know?’. But the problem is for me, I want to be on the player’s side at all times. So if you were the banker, for example Ben [Shephard] or you Cat, and we knew each other, which we do, I could easily go like ‘Oh, come on, give us a break’,” he then said.

“Yeah, you might try and persuade us,” Ben said. “Whereas he’s [The Banker] just so hard,” he then said.

Stephen was bullied in school (Credit: Audible UK / YouTube)

Stephen’s bullying ordeal

Elsewhere, Stephen opened up about the bullying he endured in school recently.

Stephen’s heartbreaking confession came during an interview with The Express while promoting his new kids book.

During the interview, Stephen said that he was “bullied at school” and only had “two real friends”.

“There was a boy at the school I was at and the worst thing he ever did was in West Ham park. He said to me: ‘I want you to stand in the middle of the park and if you move from this spot before I leave the park I’m going to beat you up,” he told the publication.

“I must have stood there for at least an hour and a half. I was too scared to move. It’s always stayed with me. We always remember the worst things that happen to us.”

Read more: Stephen Mulhern on moment that started his bromance with Ant and Dec: ‘That’s how we all became friends’

Deal or No Deal Celebrity Specials airs today (Saturday, May 25) at 5.45pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.