Death in Paradise fans react to news of Ralf Little’s replacement, with some declaring they ‘won’t watch’: ‘How will that work?’

Death in Paradise fans have given their verdict on the news that Don Gilet will be replacing Ralf Little as the Saint Marie detective – but not everyone is happy.

In fact, some eagle-eyed fans have called out what they think is a major flaw in the announcement!

This week, BBC One confirmed that former EastEnders star Don Gilet will be the new lead detective in the popular Caribbean-set drama. He will replace Ralf Little’s DI Neville Parker, who sailed into the sunset with the love of his life, Florence Cassell, at the end of series 13.

But has BBC One forgotten that the actor has been in the show before, asked some viewers?

Don Gilet played murderer Andre Morgan in series 4 of Death in Paradise! (Credit: BBC One)

Has Don Gilet been in Death in Paradise before?

Death in Paradise viewers will know that actor Don Gilet HAS been in the show before!

The Walsall-born actor, 57, appeared in the first episode of series 4 in 2015. He played Andre Morgan in the episode entitled Stab in the Dark. And, yes, readers he WAS the murderer!

The drama focused on the festival of Fete Mouri, in which the owner of a rum distillery held a seance to contact the spirit of a murdered servant from the 1850s. However, when a murder took place during the seance – with every one holding hands – one theory was that the killer could have been the spirit… But, nope, it was Don Gilet’s character Andre!

The then detective Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) exposed him as the killer, and the last we saw of Melvin he was cuffed and being taken into custody.

So fans have every right to expect him to still be in jail, right?

Fans react to Don Gilet taking over as lead detective in Saint Marie…

Some Death in Paradise weren’t happy that the actor has been in the series before as another character, claiming it’s a stretch too far.

One said: “Wasn’t he a murderer in season 4? How they gonna explain that one?”

Another added: “He’s already been in it as a killer of his boss at a rum distillery. Why must TV shows keep doing this? I love Death in Paradise, but now I can’t watch because I just see him in the part he played in it.”

A third wrote: “Am done with it. He’s been in it as a murderer, now a detective? Come on!”

“He was in Death in Paradise before, murdered his wife and his friend,” remarked another. “Think avid fans wouldn’t notice?”

“He’s already been in the show as a murderer, so how does that work?” questioned one more.

Others wondered if Don was going to play the good twin! Now THAT would be a twist!

From murderer to detective – how does that work? (Credit: BBC One)

When will Don Gilet make his debut as DI Mervin Wilson in Death in Paradise?

Don will make his debut as DI Mervin Wilson this Christmas, before his first full series next year.

He will make his debut in a feature-length Christmas special later this year, before a brand-new series in 2025. Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson arrives on the idyllic island of Saint Marie from London, and isn’t overly pleased with his new surroundings!

Don Gilet says: “Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands.

“This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated.

“Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer – whichever happens to be closer at the time!”

Death in Paradise will return with a Christmas special later this year.

