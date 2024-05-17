Death in Paradise series 14: Don Warrington shares first glimpse from behind-the-scenes as filming starts

Death in Paradise favourite Don Warrington has confirmed that series 14 has started filming its first scenes with new detective Don Gilet.

The actor, 72, shared a first glimpse of behind-the-scenes on the upcoming season – and it didn’t need a detective to work out the show’s fans were THRILLED.

Posting from Guadalope, Don revealed the cast and crew of the popular BBC One drama were back on set, and filming the Christmas Special.

Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson in Death in Paradise (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise series 14 starts filming

Actor Don Warrington, who plays Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, has confirmed that Death in Paradise series 14 has started filming in the Caribbean.

This week, the former Grange Hill star shared several brand new pictures from the set. He teased fans about what is coming up in the Christmas special, and subsequent upcoming series.

Of course, the next season is arguably the most anticipated yet because Don Gilet will arrive as new detective DI Mervin Wilson. Don takes over the role from Ralf Little, whose character DI Neville Parker sailed into the sunset with love interest Florence Cassell at the end of series 13.

Furthermore, Don will make his debut in 2024’s Death in Paradise Christmas special. He will subsequently continue in the role in 2025 with series 14.

Don Gilet is the new lead on Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC)

Behind-the-scenes pictures of Death in Paradise series 14

Alongside Don’s sneak peak pictures of series 14, he wrote the words: “Back to work.”

In the snaps, Don can be seen beside his trust yellow police van, as Officer Darlene Curtis – played by Ginny Holder – waits nearby. A crew member is holding up an umbrella for actress Ginny, no doubt trying to protect her from the heat.

The scenes appear to be filmed near a tennis court. Additionally, in another picture, Don can be seen standing beside what looks very much like the new detective.

Finally, in another post, Don can be seen having his outfit adjusted by the wardrobe department. It might not be much, but for fans it was certainly an exciting update on the series.

Fans ‘can’t wait’ until Death in Paradise returns

Don’s Insta followers were quick to express their thanks for the update, and their excitement about the new series.

First of all, one wrote: “Can’t wait for the new season to start and the Christmas show as well.”

Another added: “That’s quite an operation behind the scenes making this great show.”

A third typed: “Thanks for the posts, love to see the filming underway.”

“Filming of the new season cannot come fast enough. Love this show,” said one more. Lastly, others simply heralded their happiness with a “woohoo” or an “I miss you”.

Basically, the show has a LOT of fans, who are dying to have it back on our screens!

Death in Paradise will return on Christmas Day 2024 on BBC One.

