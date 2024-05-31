Loose Women’s Denise Welch exposed over bad habit that has been ‘going on for years’

Loose Women star Denise Welch was left in hysterical laughter yesterday as a hilarious bad habit – which she never realised she does – was pointed out by viewers.

In fact, the star had even gone viral on social media for her very unique characteristic.

Of course, Denise’s Loose Women panellist were quick to chime in and also admitted that despite it “going on for years”, they hadn’t noticed.

Can you guess what it could be?

Denise’s habit was exposed on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Denise Welch on ‘bizarre noise’

In yesterday’s programme (May 30), the Loose Women discussed a variety of bad habits they share. Dame Kelly Holmes explained she crunches crisps loudly, whilst Kaye Adams pointed out Britain’s Got Talent star Bruno Tonioli chats too much.

However, it was Denise’s bad habit that stole the show. The programme event kept playing the sound of Denise’s habit over the speakers – much to Denise’s confusion and the audience’s amusement.

The squeaking noise that repeatedly played actually happened to be a noise that Denise makes when she finds something funny.

After the origin of the sound was released, Denise explained she had gone viral on social media but hadn’t realised that she actually made the sound.

I make this bizarre noise at the end of my sentences.

Her co-stars also agreed that they hadn’t noticed. Denise then said that a producer told her through her ear piece that she had made the sound during the segment – but the star wasn’t convinced!

Denise later took to social media to explain: “Welcome to ‘Ckah’. This has I’m told gone viral amongst the Hun community and the gays who are my people!!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise Welch (@denise_welch)

“They now add #ckah onto the end of funny things they say because apparently I make this bizarre noise at the end of my sentences I deem amusing!!

“No one has ever told me this even my husband but it’s been going on for years!!! So thank you for tolerating and thanks to @cavangornell for the compilation for @loosewomen today.

“I look forward to people now ‘ckahing’ me in shops and on the tube!! Thanks guys. Ckah.”

Denise’s followers flocked to the comments to share their thoughts, with one joking: “I love this as much as I do your ‘pretending to be smoking’ gesture after gossip… iconic! Must be made into a meme.”

Denise’s habit has gone unnoticed for years (Credit: ITV)

‘Iconic’

Another chimed in: “You’ve been doing this the whole 20 years I’ve had you in my life.”

A third laughed along: “Ickahonic – truly! Properly laughed watching this today.”

A fourth exclaimed: “Lol never noticed before until LW put the clips together!..hilarious.”

Another penned: “This had us ckah ing today.”

