Dermot O’Leary baffled over This Morning shake-up as he makes return: ‘What are we doing?!’

Dermot O’Leary was back on This Morning today after being replaced last week – but there was a shake-up which left him slightly confused.

Last Friday, Josie Gibson stepped in to replace Dermot as she hosted alongside Alison Hammond. But today (June 21), Dermot was back on the This Morning sofa.

But he was left asking “what are we doing?” after being told he was going to be giving viewers advice…

Dermot was back hosting with Alison today (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary on This Morning

Ahead of the This Morning View segment today, Dermot and Alison discussed her and Josie being ‘agony aunties’ on the show last week.

Josie and Alison helped viewers with their dilemmas in the phone-in segment.

Yeah so, we are offering our advice… what are we doing?!

Dermot said: “Last week you were agony aunts. What qualifies any of us to be agony aunts? We’re doing it again today.”

Alison said: “We gave serious advice. We loved talking to you last week and today me and This Morning’s agony uncle is now here to hear from you.”

Dermot appeared confused over being agony uncle on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Dermot put his head down into his hand and said: “Oh God, no.”

He continued: “Yeah so, we are offering our advice… what are we doing?! Alison, what kind of thing can we help with?”

Alison said: “Let me tell you, darling. We can help you with a lot of things today. We can help you with dating advice, first dates, finding love again, finding your confidence, family feuds…” as she continued the list.

Dermot looked horrified as Alison told viewers: “Get in touch because our agony uncle is one of the best advice givers you’re ever going to find.”

Dermot didn’t seem keen on offering advice in the phone-in (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Laughing, Dermot said: “If you just want a chat, get in touch!”

Viewers seemed to love having Alison and Dermot back together on the show. One gushed on X today: “Please keep Alison and Dermot for the whole week. They have a completely different vibe which I believe suits the show far better than Ben [Shephard] and Cat [Deeley].”

Another tweeted: “Love Dermot and Alison… wish they could present every day they are brilliant! Look forward to Fridays.”

