Dermot O’Leary has landed himself a brand new show, away from This Morning. The ITV presenter has scored his own namesake programme where he will travel Ireland and try its best cuisine.

Dubbed Dermot’s Taste of Ireland, Dermot has his sights set on Ireland for a five-part series and is sure to provide us with some delicious viewing!

However, his fans are green-eyed over his trip, with plenty taking to social media to have their say….

One wrote under Dermot’s string of snaps: “I’m very jealous. What a dream gig.”

Another said: “Can’t wait to watch this…”

A third added: “Looks like a great trip / filming.”

“Dream gig!!” chimed in a fourth.

Posing in a variety of locations whilst filming, Dermot looked happier than ever. He could be seen beaming whilst posing in a kitchen and behind the scenes enjoying a quick pint.

He penned in the caption: “Well, this is a delight! Been shooting this for the best part of May. A culinary road trip and love letter to the old country. A drop of nostalgia, sprinkled with the best producers, farmers, restauranteurs, and garnished with a biggg grin.

“‘To the waters and the wild.'”

The programme’s logline explains: “From traditional Irish stew to soda bread, fresh seafood, and boxty potato pancakes – Dermot will taste his way across the island, meeting the chefs and locals that champion and celebrate Ireland’s gastronomic heritage.”

Dermot said prior to the trip: “I can’t wait to embark on this trip, to explore two of my great loves, Ireland and food.”

It promises to be a real treat.

He continued: “The food scene in Ireland is so exciting and to meet the people and try the produce will be a real treat.

“It’s exciting to see modern Ireland through second generation eyes – and to show that Ireland’s food is more than cabbage and stews… although all their cabbage and stews are also great!”

Leanne Clarke, Assistant Commissioner of Entertainment & Daytime at ITV, gushed about the programme. She praised: “We are thrilled to be commissioning this brand new series Dermot’s Taste of Ireland.

“With one of our much-loved talents here at ITV.”

The Creative Director for Rock Oyster Media has also said of Dermot’s new project: “We’re delighted to be working with Dermot as he explores his passion for Ireland and food in this fantastic new series for ITV.

“Dermot O’Leary’s Taste of Ireland will showcase all the very best of Irish produce, people and landscapes… as well as Dermot’s not inconsiderable cooking abilities!

“It promises to be a real treat.”

