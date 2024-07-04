Dermot O’Leary ‘can’t believe his luck’ as he lands big-budget TV show away from This Morning

In a surprising career move, This Morning host Dermot O’Leary is set to take a giant leap away from his familiar home of ITV.

Dermot will be hosting a big-budget game show titled Silence Is Golden alongside comedian Katherine Ryan. The show will premiere on UKTV’s Dave next year.

This show marks a significant shift for Dermot, who has been a staple on ITV for an impressive 17 years.

Dermot is set to host a new game show on a different network (Credit: Cover Images)

Dermot O’Leary to host new gameshow

Silence Is Golden kicks off with the audience being entrusted with £250,000 to share.

However, there’s a catch. In order to keep the money, they must keep a straight face while 30 comedians do their best to break them into giggles.

Reflecting on this new opportunity, Dermot shared his enthusiasm with The Sun.

“When a show like this falls into your lap, you can’t believe your luck. Looking forward to having lots of fun,” the presenter gushed.

Executive producer Richard Bacon described the upcoming show as: “The feeling when you’re not allowed to laugh at a funeral? It’s that – the game show.”

Meanwhile, this new career venture adds Dermot to the list of ITV regulars who have branched out to other networks. These also include Amanda Holden and Holly Willoughby. Amanda presented I Can See Your Voice on BBC, whilst Holly will present the upcoming series Bear Hunt on Netflix.

Dermot O’Leary presents This Morning alongside Alison Hammond (Credit: ITV)

Dermot on This Morning

The host typically presents the ITV daytime show on Fridays alongside co-host Alison Hammond. However, Dermot was noticeably absent on June 14, when he was replaced in the line-up by Josie Gibson.

Upon Dermot’s return to the This Morning sofa, the presenter was seemingly confused at the introduction of a new segment – where Alison and Josie became agony aunts.

And, when Alison prompted Dermot to reprise the segment with her the next week, he was bewildered at the concept. Cradling his head in his hands, Dermot groaned: “Oh God, no.”

Visibly confused, he continued: “Yeah so, we are offering our advice… what are we doing?! Alison, what kind of thing can we help with?”

“Let me tell you, darling. We can help you with a lot of things today. We can help you with dating advice, first dates, finding love again, finding your confidence, family feuds…” Alison was happy to explain, as Dermot still didn’t appear convinced.

However, viewers enjoyed the segment, with one gushing on social media: “Love Dermot and Alison… wish they could present every day they are brilliant! Look forward to Fridays.”

