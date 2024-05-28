On today’s This Morning (May 28), Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson, Nick Ferrari and Isla Traquair sat down to discuss a variety of newsworthy topics.

During the segment, the idea of Bark Air, a dog-only airline cropped up. However, Nick Ferrari broached a slightly different debate and listed all the things he would ban if he had his own airline.

It was here that Dermot was left red in the face as Nick made a swipe at those who suffer from nut allergies.

Dermot O’Leary wasn’t impressed by This Morning’s guest Nick Ferrari’s outburst (Credit: This Morning / ITV / ITVX)

This Morning star Dermot O’Leary shocked over Nick Ferrari’s rant

According to reports, a new airline offering for dogs is becoming increasingly popular.

Offering a “dog-first” experience with perks like puppucchinos and pheromone blankets, the concept left the This Morning hosts mulling over their flying pet hates.

Dermot O’Leary looked baffled over Nick Ferrari’s claims (Credit: This Morning / ITV / ITVX)

Radio host and presenter Nick Ferrari, as always, got very irate over the topic. He couldn’t help but exclaim exactly what he would like on his very own airline. From no men wearing flip-flops to only passengers with a sense of humour, Nick had his wish list very well thought out.

If you don’t like peanuts, don’t get on the plane either, because I do.

Although it did take a turn when Nick stated: “If you don’t like peanuts, don’t get on the plane either, because I do. I can’t eat them because someone is at the back of the plane is going to drop dead or something, if I have a peanut – I don’t quite know why!”

Dermot couldn’t disguise his confusion and let out an uncomfortable laugh before hitting his head with his script and exclaiming: “I won’t begin to start unpacking this!”

The star even hid his face after Nick’s outburst (Credit: ITV / This Morning / ITVX)

This Morning viewers complain over segment

Just last week, Dermot ruffled feathers whilst celebrating his 51st birthday on the show.

Some viewers weren’t impressed with the show’s tribute to him, which included a string of celebrity impersonators. The line-up performed especially for Dermot, with acts including ‘Dua Lipa’, ‘Elton John’ and ‘Adele’.

However, some people at home weren’t convinced. They even flocked to social media to have their say.

One person claimed: “Elton sounded something like him. Dua Lipa – nothing like her. Adele started sounding like Paloma Faith but sounded like Adele in the chorus! #ThisMorning.”

Another penned: “ThisMorning that so called Dua Lipa tribute a) looks nothing like her and b) she can’t sing for toffee!”

A third fumed: “You picked the worst tribute acts ever.”

