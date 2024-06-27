Hugh Bonneville stars in Douglas is Cancelled tonight (June 27) – just months after confirming his break-up from his wife of 25 years.

The actor since moved on to a new girlfriend – and has reportedly already introduced her to Queen Camilla.

Here’s what you need to know about Douglas is Cancelled star Hugh‘s career, love life and weight loss.

Hugh Bonneville stars alongside Karen Gillan as the titular character in new drama Douglas is Cancelled (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Hugh Bonneville?

Hugh Bonneville is an English actor, best known for portraying the Earl of Grantham Robert Crawley in ITV hit Downton Abbey.

Born in Paddington, London, on November 10 1963, Hugh is currently 60 years old. Although his birth name is Hugh Williams, he chose the stage name Bonneville to avoid confusion with the playwright.

Hugh studied at Dulwich College Preparatory School and Sherborne School, before reading theology at Cambridge University.

His acting education includes the National Youth Theatre and London’s Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art.

Who did he play in Notting Hill?

Downton Abbey was far from the start of Hugh’s long acting career. In 1999, aged 35, Hugh starred in the romantic comedy Notting Hill.

The film famously starred Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant as a popular actress and a London bookstore owner who fall in love.

Hugh portrayed the bumbling Bernie, the best friend of Hugh Grant’s leading man William.

One of Hugh’s early film credits is 1999’s Notting Hill (Credit: Cover Images)

What other movies and TV shows has Hugh Bonneville been in?

As well as Downton Abbey and Notting Hill, Hugh has quite the resumé!

Hugh’s film debut came in Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994), where he starred alongside Robert De Niro and Kenneth Branagh. He later had roles in the aforementioned Notting Hill and Jane Austen adaptation Mansfield Park (1999).

In 2001, Hugh received a BAFTA nomination for his role in Iris (2001), a biopic about Iris Murdoch. He portrayed the young John Bayley, the husband of the titular novelist. The film was a big hit with critics, and star Jim Broadbent (who played the older Bayley) picked up an Oscar for his role.

After Iris, Hugh moved into television with roles in BBC One drama Daniel Deronda (2002) and ITV’s The Commander (2003).

Along came Downton Abbey, and the role of Robert Crawley, in 2010. Hugh starred in all six series of the drama, and its two sequel films. In May 2024, he revealed he’d started filming a third.

Since 2010, Hugh’s career has gone from strength to strength. Notably, he played Henry Brown in the Paddington franchise. Henry is the initially-disapproving father of the family who take in the titular Peruvian bear. The latest film in the series, Paddington in Peru, will premiere later this year.

He also played Head of the Olympic Deliverance Commission Ian Fletcher in BBC mockumentary Twenty Twelve from 2011-2012. A spin-off titled W1A arrived after the Olympics ended, which ran for three seasons from 2014.

Recently, Hugh starred in BBC One crime drama The Gold (2023), and AppleTV+ comedy The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (2024).

And, of course, he plays Douglas in new ITV drama Douglas is Cancelled.

Hugh and former wife Lulu on the red carpet in happier times in 2014 (Credit: INFphoto.com)

Is Hugh Bonneville married?

Hugh married Lucinda “Lulu” Williams in 1998. The pair, who first met as teenagers, reunited in their thirties with the help of Hugh’s mother Patricia. They share a son, Felix, together.

Hugh previously told the Radio Times that Lulu was “a bedrock for Felix and me and I’m completely indebted to her”.

In 2018, they renewed their vows in Las Vegas after 20 years together. However, Hugh’s spokesperson confirmed he had split from Lulu in September 2023.

A source later told the Sun that the split was not amicable: “It’s clear that Lulu feels as if 20-odd years of marriage counts for nothing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Rankin (@iamclairerankin)

Who is Hugh Bonneville’s new girlfriend?

Hugh was pictured earlier this year with new girlfriend Claire Rankin, 53.

Claire is a Canadian actress who currently stars in Canadian comedy series Son of a Critch.

She also played the recurring role of Kate Heightmeyer in sci-fi Stargate Atlantis (2005-2007).

Claire married American actor Josh Randall in 2000 before divorcing in 2013. Josh is a series regular on Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Station 19.

Hugh and Claire have been spotted on various dates in London and seem to be smitten with one another. The Sun reported that Hugh even took Claire to Buckingham Palace for an event hosted by Queen Camilla in February 2024.

Are Hugh Bonneville and John Bishop friends?

Hugh is indeed friends with the comedian John Bishop. The pair shared a chance encounter at a Covid vaccine centre and became firm friends during lockdown.

They cemented their friendship with a shocking discovery on ITV genealogy show DNA Journey in 2023. Despite their seemingly very different backgrounds – Hugh a privately educated London-born actor and John a working class comic from Liverpool – the pair shared an unlikely connection.

It turned out their ancestors lived just four doors from each other in Dublin, Ireland. Both were trade unionists, and so probably marched the streets of Dublin together in support of workers’ rights.

Hugh also plays the role of Henry Brown in the Paddington franchise (Credit: Cover Images)

How did Hugh Bonneville lose weight?

Over his decades in the spotlight, Hugh has undergone some impressive weight loss transformations.

While he’s never given a detailed account of his diet and fitness regime, Hugh did tell the Telegraph in 2009 that he exercises “little and often”. He also said he cuts carbs in the evenings.

Hugh sometimes posts pics of his work outs on his Instagram, where he’s revealed he enjoys running and regular dog walks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugh Bonneville (@bonhughbon)

How tall is Hugh Bonneville in feet?

It’s difficult to miss the fact that Hugh is quite tall. In fact, he’s 6ft 2in, or 1.87m.

His Douglas is Cancelled co-star Karen Gillan won’t be dwarfed by him, however. As a former model, Karen is only 3in shorter at 5ft 11inc (1.8m).

What is his net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hugh is worth a whopping £6.3 million.

This figure only looks set to rise, with new Downton Abbey and Paddington films in the works.

Douglas is Cancelled on ITV1

Hugh stars as a beloved newsreader Douglas Bellowes in the new comedy-drama. When Douglas is overheard making a sexist joke at a wedding, he becomes the victim of an internet mob.

With his employers and loved ones asking uncomfortable questions, will Douglas’ career survive? And how will his family cope with the scrutiny?

Read more: Douglas is Cancelled: ITV1 cancel culture comedy-drama starring Hugh Bonneville confirms start date

Douglas is Cancelled premieres on ITV1 on June 27 at 9pm.

Will you be watching Hugh Bonneville in Douglas is Cancelled? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.