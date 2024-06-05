Douglas is Cancelled: ITV1 cancel culture comedy-drama shares new pictures of cast including Hugh Bonneville

ITV has shared new pictures of its upcoming star-studded comedy-drama Douglas is Cancelled.

The new series about cancel culture tells the story of a newsreader who falls victim to an online mob after making a sexist joke he doesn’t remember.

Here’s everything we know about Douglas is Cancelled, its expected start date, and who is in the cast.

Hugh Bonneville will portray a news reporter who makes a big mistake, while Alex Kingston plays his partner (Credit: ITV)

What is Douglas is Cancelled about?

The topical new comedy-drama Douglas is Cancelled explores the fallout when a treasured newsreader tells a sexist joke at a wedding.

When Twitter/X finds out, Douglas Bellowes (Hugh Bonneville), is promptly ‘cancelled’. His employers and family all have questions to ask. Will his career survive the ordeal, and how will Douglas and his family respond to the subsequent attention?

Who’s in the cast of Douglas is Cancelled?

Hugh Bonneville will star as Douglas Bellowes, a popular newsreader. Hugh, 60, is best known for portraying the Earl of Grantham Robert Crawley in ITV1’s Downton Abbey series and its subsequent films.

He also played a big role in the Paddington Bear franchise. Hugh starred as permanently exasperated Henry Brown – the father of the family who takes Paddington home.

During Hugh’s long career in showbiz, he also appeared in Notting Hill (1999), The Monuments Men (2014), and W1A (2014-2024).

Karen Gillan stars as Madeline, Douglas’ co-host. Scottish star Karen, 36, first found fame as the feisty companion of Matt Smith’s Doctor, Amy Pond, in Doctor Who (2010-2013). Following her role in the franchise, Karen moved on to Hollywood, appearing as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She has also starred as Ruby Roundhouse in the popular Jumanji franchise.

The Crown star Peter Miles also appears in the star-studded drama (Credit: ITV)

Who else stars in the ITV series?

Other cast members include Ben Miles, who plays Toby. Ben previously appeared in The Crown as Peter Townsend, an RAF officer and love interest of Princess Margaret (2016-2017). He famously starred in Steven Moffat’s noughties sitcom Coupling (2000-2004).

Another Doctor Who alumni, Alex Kingston, plays Sheila in the new drama. Alex portrayed the time-travelling wife of several renditions of the Doctor in Doctor Who. Before that, Alex was known for playing Dr Elizabeth Corday in American medical drama ER – a role she portrayed for seven years between 1997 and 2004.

Also in the cast is Nick Mohammed, who will play Morgan. Nick starred as the lovable ‘Wonder Kid’ Nate Shelley in AppleTV+ comedy Ted Lasso. He was also the creator of Sky One sitcom Intelligence (2020-2023), in which he starred alongside Friends legend David Schwimmer.

Sir Simon Russell Beale portrays Bently. Simon has a long career in theatre and film, with performances in The Deep Blue Sea (2011), The Death of Stalin (2017) and Operation Mincemeat (2021). He also starred in last year’s Mary & George, plus has a role in the upcoming new series of House of the Dragon.

Meanwhile, up and coming actress Madeleine Power appears in the series as Claudia, Douglas’ daughter.

Nick Mohammed as Morgan in Douglas is Cancelled (Credit: Hartswood Films/ITV)

Who wrote Douglas is Cancelled?

Sherlock and former Doctor Who writer Steven Moffat is at the helm of Douglas is Cancelled.

The Scottish writer has received multiple BAFTAs and Primetime Emmys for his work.

In recent years, Steven also wrote the BBC and Netflix drama co-productions Dracula (2020) and Inside Man (2022).

When’s the start date?

Douglas is Cancelled will air later this month in June 2024. As soon as we have an exact date, we’ll update this page.

The series will comprise four episodes, and will air on ITV1 and ITVX.

