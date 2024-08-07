Crime star Dougray Scott’s famous second wife, ‘agony’ over being a part-time dad and ‘abusive’ behaviour claims

Irvine Welsh’s Crime star Dougray Scott is back on the box tonight (August 7) as the gritty police drama returns to ITV1 with a second series. But is the Scottish actor married? And if so, who’s his wife?

Dougray, 58, has been a box-office draw ever since he starred in Mission Impossible 2 more than two decades ago. He’s also known for his roles on the silver screen in the likes of Enigma and Ripley’s Game, as well as starring in TV shows such as Desperate Housewives.

But how much do you known about the Fife-born star’s family life?

Irvine Welsh’s Crime, starring Dougray Scott, is returning to TV (Credit: ITV)

Does Dougray Scott have a wife? Is she famous?

Hunky Dougray has been married twice.

His first wife was Sarah Trevis, a casting director. They are believed to have been married for five years between 2000 and 2005.

Additionally, the ex couple share twins Gabriel and Eden together, born in January 1998.

In 2010, he spoke to The Times about his “agony” over being a “part-time dad” to the twins.

He said: “I’d like to put the people who made this system up against the [bleep]ing wall and shoot them… I would like to see my children more often than I do. The legal system… goes the other way, against men. It’s a very unjust system but you have to work within it.”

‘When you have children, things don’t revolve around you any more’

However, Sarah hit back in an interview with the Mail later that year. She claimed: “Dougray’s views are very virulent on this subject. He feels he’s been done a massive disservice. There’s a constant implication of injustice. But that’s just not the case.

“Dougray’s very keen on saying that actions speak louder than words. Well, he last saw Gabriel six months ago and Eden at half-term when he took her for lunch. Last year he lived across three different continents. How does that work with the children going to school and having a stable life?

“When you have children, things don’t revolve around you any more. If you have money and your own way for a long time you assume that’s what’s going to happen in every aspect of your life. But children aren’t like that, you don’t own them and thankfully the family courts pay no attention to celebrity, power or riches.”

Dougray Scott and second wife Claire Forlani married in Italy in June 2007 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Actor Dougray Scott has a famous second wife

Dougray is also dad to a nine-year-old son Milo. Milo’s mum is Dougray’s second and current wife, actress Claire Forlani. They married in Italy in 2007.

Films fans will remember Claire, 52, for her film roles in Mallrats, Meet Joe Black and Green Street, as well as on CSI: NY, NCIS: Los Angeles.

Back in 2017, he praised his wife for standing up to disgraced Harvey Weinstein’s “disgusting behaviour”.

Posting on Instagram, after she said that she “escaped five times” during a meeting with Weinstein, Dougray said: “Bravo to my wife and all the other brave women who have spoken of the utterly disgusting behaviour of Weinstein!

“Lets pray this is the end of this detestable behaviour by men everywhere! I’m so sorry you all had to experience such disgusting behaviour.”

The couple share a son together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What happened with Ruby Rose?

Back in 2019, Dougray joined the cast of US TV series Batwoman. He played the character of Jacob Kane for two series until 2021.

In October 2021, the show’s star Ruby Rose – who exited the show in 2020 – slammed producers and alleged toxic behaviour on the set.

In a lengthy Instagram post, they accused execs of compelling them to return to work after surgery. And Ruby also accused co-star Dougray of misconduct on set, including allegedly being abusive to women and hurting a female stunt double.

She alleged: “Dougray hurt a female stunt double, he yelled like a little [bleep] at women and was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted. He abused women and in turn as a lead of a show I sent an email asking for a no yelling policy, they declined.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose)

However, Warner Bros TV hit back and said action was taken following an internal probe into “multiple complaints about the workplace behaviour” of Ruby’s.

Additionally, Dougray responded in a statement: “As Warner Bros Television has stated, they decided not to exercise the option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about her workplace behaviour.

“I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened.”

Irvine Welsh’s Crime is on ITV1 tonight, Wednesday August 7, at 9pm.

