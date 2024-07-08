Dr Michael Mosley to be remembered with special BBC tribute day weeks after his death

Dr Michael Mosley is set to be honoured by a BBC tribute day, weeks after his death.

The TV doctor and registered GP died aged 67 after going missing last month, whilst holidaying on the Greek island of Symi.

Since then, a flock of celebrities, co-stars and broadcasters have paid tribute. However, BBC has big plans to mark a special day to remember Dr Michael Mosley.

Friday July 12 will see presenters and audiences alike encouraged to do “just one thing” to improve their wellbeing. The concept is inspired by Dr Michael Mosley’s much loved BBC Radio 4 podcast with the same name.

BBC announces tribute to Dr Michael Mosley after death

The special day will be led by BBC Radio 4 as its Today programme will invite contributions from those who have been impacted by Michael’s teachings and how their lives have changed for the better as a result. Afterwards, on Woman’s Hour, Anita Rani is set to reflect on the impact Michael had on her own life.

Presenter Evan Davis will be testing waking up with a cold shower on the PM programme and The Food Programme will showcase past Just One Thing topics ranging from eating oily fish to the benefits of turmeric.

Radio 2, 6 Music and BBC Radio 1, Morning Live and The One Show are also expected to remember Michael’s legacy.

Mohit Bakaya, Director of Speech and Controller of BBC Radio 4 and 4 Extra, said of the tribute: “Michael’s broadcasting changed people’s lives. His Radio 4 podcast inspired so many to take up small, everyday things to improve their health and well-being.

“So we thought it would be fitting to dedicate a day to the impact he had on people’s lives and celebrate his legacy within broadcasting and beyond.

“He was a hugely well-liked and widely admired colleague within radio and TV. So, it is no surprise that so many programmes across the BBC have been keen to share their support for Michael as part of ‘Just One Thing Day’. I hope audiences will be similarly inspired to join us to do ‘Just One Thing’ in memory of Michael.”

Dr Michael Mosley death

Michael, who had previously starred on This Morning, went missing on the Greek island of Symi on Wednesday June 5. His wife, Clare Bailey, raised an alarm that evening after he failed to come home six hours after a hike.

On Sunday June 9, it was confirmed by Symi mayor Lefteris Papakalodoukas and police that Michael’s body had been found.

In wake of Michael’s death, Clare took to her Instagram page and shared a headshot of her husband. She wrote a message to fans.

It read: “Thank you all for your wonderfully supportive messages. The outpouring of love from so many people has meant a huge amount to me and my family.

“I’m going to be quiet for a while. I’m sure you will understand. But I will be back here soon. I very much want to continue with the work that gave Michael and myself so much joy and such a sense of purpose. Once more thank you so much for respecting my family’s privacy so kindly.

“Michael was an amazing man. Thank you for seeing that too. We miss him so much.”

