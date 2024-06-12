Ahead of his death, Dr Michael Mosley was a big advocate for the health benefits of dancing.

It has now been reported that he was poised to join the cast of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing for its monumental 20th anniversary series.

However, the presenter passed away tragically and unexpectedly whilst hiking in Greece.

Dr Michael Mosley on Strictly Come Dancing

Before his untimely death, Michael was said to be thrilled about the opportunity.

“He told me just the week before last he’d been invited to do Strictly,” a close friend told the Daily Mail.

But the invitation arrived only weeks before he tragically died after going hiking on the Greek island of Symi.

In a May 2022 episode of his BBC program, Just One Thing, Michael spoke about the benefits of dancing.

“Dancing undoubtedly improves your fitness. It has been shown to support your mental health and it can even boost your memory,” he explained.

Holding a glitter ball, he continued: “One of its most fascinating benefits is the fast and significant impact of dancing on your brain chemistry. Dancing can greatly increase the brain’s hippocampus – an area which plays an important role in learning, memory and navigation in space. On top of that, new routines are a fun way to challenge your brain.”

Especially now, as Strictly Come Dancing navigates through a bullying scandal, many fans are wondering what could have been.

A Strictly insider is said to have claimed: “Dr Mosley would have been a hugely loveable contestant, exactly what the show needs. Particularly this year after the Gio row.”

BBC tribute to Dr Michael Mosley after his death

Meanwhile, the BBC recently announced its intention to broadcast a tribute to Dr Michael Mosley later this week.

The first show is titled: Michael Mosley: The Doctor Who Changed Britain, and will air this Friday at 8pm. Before that, another tribute will air on BBC Radio 4 from 11am on Friday.

Following the doctor’s death, a coroner recently revealed his “most likely cause of death”. In an interview with a Greek newspaper – coroner Grigoris Leon share: “The most likely thing in these conditions is for a person of this age to walk under the sun and in a rocky environment, at some point the body will be exhausted.

“The most likely cause of death is from natural causes.”

