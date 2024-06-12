BBC planning Dr Michael Mosley tribute show to celebrate ‘enormous impact he made’: ‘He touched the lives of many’

In the latest on the death of Dr Michael Mosley, the BBC has announced it will pay homage to the beloved doctor with two special programmes following his unexpected death.

The TV star disappeared on the Greek island of Symi on June 5. His body was found four days later.

Now, the BBC has confirmed that the tributes will highlight the “impact” he made.

A tribute to Dr Michael Mosley will air this Friday (Credit: ITV)

Dr Michael Mosley latest: Tribute show airs this Friday

Michael Mosley: The Doctor Who Changed Britain is scheduled to air this Friday at 8pm on BBC One.

The show will reminisce about his nearly 40 years in television. It will also explore how Dr Mosley’s innovative ideas, such as intermittent fasting and the health benefits of cold showers, have influenced the nation.

“Celebrating Michael’s career, this programme marks the enormous impact he made, touching the lives of so many,” the BBC stated.

Another tribute – There’s Only One Michael Mosley – will broadcast on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds starting from 11am this Friday.

It will feature the last interview Dr Mosley participated in at the Hay Festival on May 25.

Dr Michael Mosley passed away while hiking in Greece. (Credit: YouTube)

Death of Dr Michael Mosley

Dr Mosley died after going for a walk on the Greek island of Symi, where temperatures soared to 40C.

The host and author tragically left his phone with his wife when he went out to hike. And, in a resurfaced podcast episode, Michael confessed to deliberately leaving his phone on a walk previously.

The episode was exploring the benefits of less screen time. Michael supported this theory, as he said not having his phone allowed him to “be present in the moment”.

“Today I have left my phone at home and I am out for a walk in the woods nearby. I have found that not having the constant distraction of my phone has actually helped me to be present in the moment. So it has been a real positive,” he said.

