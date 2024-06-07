The One Show’s Alex Jones has addressed the hunt for missing Dr Michael Mosley.

The TV doctor went missing on June 5, whilst hiking in Greece. He was last seen heading off for a walk along St Nicholas Beach on the island of Symi – off the coast of Rhodes – at 1.30pm on Wednesday (June 5). When he failed to return at 7.30pm, his wife, Dr Clare Bailey, is said to have raised the alarm.

The One Show host Alex Jones has since issued a heartbreaking statement about the incident. During last night’s show (June 6), Alex shared her sadness as she addressed her “friend” Dr Michael Mosley in a statement to viewers.

Dr Michael Mosley has gone missing whilst holidaying in Greece (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Alex Jones issues statement about missing Dr Michael Mosley

The programme opened with an image of Dr Michael – a One Show regular – on-screen. Alex explained: “As you’ll have heard in the news, lots of us are concerned to hear that our friend Michael Mosley has gone missing whilst on holiday in Greece.

“Our thoughts are very much with his wife Clare and the rest of his family at this worrying time.”

Co-host Lauren Laverne added: “We hope for more positive news.”

Dr Michael Mosley is well known for his research into dieting and as a columnist for the Daily Mail. He has also appeared on This Morning several times, amongst other popular programmes.

Alex Jones addressed that Dr Michael Mosley has gone missing on The One Show (Credit: BBC / iplayer)

The search for missing Dr Michael Mosley

The search for Dr Michael continues today. Police and firefighters have used drones to explore the island, as well as sniffer dogs and a helicopter.

The island’s mayor, Eleftherios Papakalodoukas, has shared his theories on Michael’s disappearance. He told the BBC: “It is a very small, controlled area. Full of people so if something happened to him there, we would have found him by now.”

“The search continues today with seven firefighters, one drone checking the wider area, and we are co-operating with the Hellenic Police Office,” a spokesperson for the Greek fire services has explained.

A local woman reportedly said of the incident: “It’s a quiet place… if you see the map of the area it’s a clear path, it’s nothing dangerous.”

She added: “Many people go every day, every few minutes, that’s the reason it’s very strange because it’s a clear path.”

Read more: This Morning star Dr Michael Mosley goes missing in Greece as police fear he ‘fell from height’ during holiday with wife

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.