Inside triple whammy of woes that ‘sparked Ruth and Eamonn divorce’: ‘They’ve been under a lot of pressure’

The news that Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are to divorce sent shockwaves through showbiz circles last month.

Announcing the news in a joint statement that came like a bolt from the blue, their reps said: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

However, some have now claimed they saw the split coming after the couple suffered a trio of devastating events.

Trio of events that ‘triggered Ruth and Eamonn split’

Speaking to New!, one source claimed: “Ruth and Eamonn have always said it like it is to each other. They both have really strong personalities. That’s part of the reason they released their statement together, rather than separately, as they wanted to prevent things getting explosive. Plus, their friends don’t want to see things turn toxic – but they know they’ve never shied away from talking about their ups and downs.”

And it’s those ups and downs that sources claim triggered the beginning of the end for their marriage.

It’s been suggested that their relationship was strained after they were axed from This Morning in 2020. They hosted the Friday show together for 14 years.

The source alleged: “Since leaving This Morning they haven’t been working together as much and don’t have that connection any more. It put a strain on their relationship.”

‘They’ve been under a lot of pressure’

But that was just one of three huge life changes for Ruth and Eamonn. He was also forced to sell his Belfast home to cover a £250,000 tax bill. And Eamonn’s continuing ill health also reportedly proved testing for them.

The source added: “Plus, Eamonn has sadly had chronic back pain and surgeries that have left him in discomfort. He’s had a big tax bill and he had to sell his beloved home, so they’ve been under a lot of pressure.”

