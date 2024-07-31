GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes left his co-host red-faced today (July 31) as he made an on-air admission about skinny dipping and “women in their forties”.

The awkward moment occurred during a discussion on GB News about keeping safe in open water amidst the current UK heatwave.

Eamonn Holmes made a shock quip about ‘naked swimming’ on GB News today (Credit: GB News)

‘They get this huge thrill out of being wild and naked’

“I know lots of women in their forties or whatever, who would be heading, all six of them, to a reservoir or a wide lake,” Eamonn told co-presenter Ellie Costello.

“I had friends in Northern Ireland and they go wild water swimming. So, I know this girl who does this. You look at her and you think… I don’t know, it’s just not me.”

He did not stop there but had more to say on the matter: “It’s more than naked swimming, they go in the sea and they’re older people and they get this huge thrill out of being wild and naked all at the same time.”

Eamonn Holmes recently announced his split from wife Ruth Langsford (Credit: Cover Images)

At this point, Eamonn put his co-host on the spot, asking: “Would you do the wild water naked swimming?’

“Oh no! Wouldn’t be me either. Would you?” asked a taken-aback Ellie.

“Well, I’m often asked to do it, do you know what I mean?” Eamonn claimed: “People say: ‘Eamonn how much more of you can we see?’

“But I’d worry about displacing so much water at the time.” He joked: “Might cause a tsunami somewhere, so I thought maybe not.”

